How many third place teams qualify for Euro 2024 knockout stages?

Recent editions of the European Championship have been even bigger and better than ever.

Since Euro 2016, the tournament has involved more teams, expanding from 16 to 24 nations. This has given smaller countries a greater chance of reaching the finals of the competition, something exemplified by first-time qualifiers Georgia at Euro 2024.

However, the knockout stages have also become more accessible to participants. Instead of the top two sides automatically qualifying from the group stage and all remaining sides returning home, a number of the teams who finish third at the Euros now reach the last 16.

That's where things get a little more complicated, so let's take a closer look at how third-placed teams qualify for the knockout rounds.

As was the case prior to the expansion of the Euros, the top two finishers in each group qualify for the knockout stages. In all six groups, the teams that finish first and second will automatically take their place in the last 16 of Euro 2024.

However, finishing outside the top two is not necessarily the end for competing nations. In fact, the four best performing third-placed sides in the group stages will also book their spot in the round of 16, although they will face some challenging fixtures.

To break it down further, 12 sides automatically qualify for the last 16 by finishing as one of the top two in their group and are joined by a further four third-placed finishers.

How do third-placed teams qualify?

The four best performing third-placed teams qualify for the knockouts, but how is performance judged?

The four teams that finish third with the most points will take their place in the last 16. If two sides are level on points after all three matches have been played then goal difference is used to separate them, followed by the number of goals scored and then the number of victories.

If they are still somehow tied, the final factor in separating two third-placed sides will be disciplinary record. Yellow cards count as one point and red cards as three points, and the country with the lowest total will progress.

Head-to-head record is not used as a determining factor in qualification.

Which teams are likely to qualify in third place?

Which sides qualify via a third-placed finish will not be entirely clear until the final round of group stage matches are completed. However, there are already a number of teams eyeing a spot in the last 16 despite finishing outside the top two.

One of those is Scotland in Group A, who are incredibly likely to qualify if they beat Hungary in their final group stage match. Similarly, Hungary could finish on three points with victory, but that would not guarantee them progression.

Elsewhere, 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Croatia may have to rely on a third-placed finish to make it out of Group B after their draw with Albania. They face Italy in their final match, while Albania will be fighting for the same spot in their closing group game against Spain.

Any side that lost their opening match will have their work cut out to finish in the top two, but coming third could save their bacon.