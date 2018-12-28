Why are there so many terrible ref calls this season?

Welcome to the Yahoo Sports NFL Mailbag, where we answer your questions every week of the NFL season. Want in? Hit us up at jay.busbee@yahoo.com. Today, we’re talking bad refs, Jim Harbaugh on the move, Super Bowl rematches, and more. Let’s roll!

First, two different questions about the same subject …

There have been more bad ref calls than ever this season. Why?

-Bob, via comments

I’m tired of reviews slowing down the game! What’s your take on reviewing all touchdowns?

-Jeff, via Facebook

Look, it’s indisputable that we had a couple of really, really, REALLY bad calls this past weekend. The Steelers got called for pass interference against the Saints on a ticky-tack play; if you’d tried to call pass interference on that in backyard football you’d be kicked off the field and told not to come back. Then there was Jadeveon Clowney nearly tearing Nick Foles’ head off in a facemasking that wasn’t called. In other words, one wrong call, one missed call. What the hell is wrong with the refs, huh?

Do the math. A couple hundred plays per game, 22 players on the field per play, committing multiple in-play acts apiece. That’s an awful lot of ground for your average seven-member official crew to handle, even factoring in an overhead video booth. Quite simply, they’re going to miss calls. And they’re going to get calls wrong.

It’s a chicken-and-egg situation. If you want fewer bad calls, you have to accept more reviews. And if you want fewer reviews, you have to accept that more bad calls will happen.

Unless, of course, we just add MORE refs to the field. A ref for every player! Let’s do it, NFL!

How could the Jets lure Jim Harbaugh? They haven’t been good since the New York Sack Exchange, and before that, Joe Namath.

-Turnstiles, via comments

Easy. The Jets don’t have to play Ohio State! HEYYOOOO.

Seriously, the Jets can make a strong pitch to Harbaugh just by doing two things: showing a little patience and waving a check with a whole lot of zeroes at him. He makes $7 million a year right now, so figure they’d have to get in the $10 mil-a-year range to get Harbaugh. Plus, they need to wait until he’s done with recruiting, or at least make it look like they’re waiting, because he can’t exactly recruit if every other Big Ten coach is telling recruits that Harbs is gone in a few weeks.

Regardless, he’s coming back to the NFL one day. Bank on it.

Will we see a repeat of the 1985 season Super Bowl, Bears vs. Patriots?

-Me (not me, some commenter named “Me”), via comments

Your question is going to surprise a whole horde of Patriots fans who weren’t aware the team existed before Tom Brady came to town. Freakin’ bandwagoners.

As for the rematch: it’s possible! Both teams are in the playoffs, and while the Bears edging out the Saints would be a touch of an upset, New England storming its way through the postseason one more time wouldn’t be. However, don’t look for this to be a repeat of that famous Ditka-McMahon-Fridge-Payton Super Bowl, where the Bears won 46-10. Gonna be tough to envision a scenario where a Bill Belichick team gets beaten that badly.

Also in play from a rematch perspective, at least at this writing: Rams-Patriots, Rams-Titans, Saints-Colts, Bears-Colts, Chiefs-Vikings, and Dallas-Baltimore, if you go by the city rather than the team. I think we’re getting a new matchup this year, but I still say Cowboys-Patriots would be the greatest ratings winner of all time.

Say a quarterback goes 25-for-29, 3 touchdowns, no interceptions for 420 yards. That earns a perfect passer rating of 158.3. But that’s not perfect. It’s an unbelievable, extraordinary, out-of-his-mind day. But not “perfect.” Perfect would be 29-for-29. How can a player throw incomplete passes and have a PERFECT QB rating?

-Andrew, via Facebook

Well, because quarterbacks aren’t in total control of their destiny. Let’s say the quarterback spikes the ball to stop the clock. Or has to throw the ball away because his line is hot garbage. Or hits his receiver in the numbers only to see the ball bounce away. (In other words, let’s say our quarterback is Aaron Rodgers.) The quarterback rating, odd as it is, allows for a bit of variance in the numbers for factors beyond the QB’s control.

I’ve spent the last few months digging deeper into the still-relatively-new analytics side of football, and here’s a hot take: it’s pretty damn fascinating. I’ve always been more of a story-over-numbers guy — I was an English major in college, and raced out of my last math class like my ass was on fire — but used properly, like the fine folks at Football Outsiders do, stats are one hell of an interesting complement/counter to the dope at the sports bar who tells you with all the bone-deep certainty of the truly stupid that, say, the Chiefs are the fastest offense in the NFL (they’re actually 11th, behind teams like Green Bay, Cincinnati and Denver).

Anyway, QB Rating is weird, but it’s got a point to it … and the point isn’t perfection in the traditional sense.

That’ll do it for this week! Hit us with your Qs at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find us on Facebook and on Twitter. Enjoy the final week of the regular season, folks!

“Hey, ref. A word?” (Getty)

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.

