Super Bowl 55 takes place this Sunday, February 7 (6:30 p.m. ET) and this year’s big game features a match up between the Kansas City Chiefs, last year’s Super Bowl champions, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are making their first Super Bowl appearance since 2003.

How many teams have played at home in a Super Bowl?

The Buccaneers will make post season history as the first team to play at home during the Super Bowl. The Vikings came close in the 2017 season, when U.S. Bank Stadium was set to host Super Bowl LII, but Minnesota ultimately lost to Philadelphia in the NFC Championship game.

There have been other occurrences where teams have played in a Super Bowl that was hosted in or near their home cities, but not home stadium. The Los Angeles Rams–who played home games at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum at the time–played at the Rose Bowl in Super Bowl XIV (1980). A few years later, The San Francisco 49ers played at Stanford Stadium in Super Bowl XIX (1985), but their home games were at Candlestick Park.

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida has previously hosted the Super Bowl two times (Super Bowls XXXV and XLIII). Additionally, this will be the fifth time the event has been held in Tampa (the original Tampa Stadium hosted Super Bowls XVIII and XXV before being demolished in 1999).

When : Sunday, February 7, 2021

Kickoff time : 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT)

Where : Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

TV Channel: CBS

