A report earlier Wednesday indicated the Eagles and Saints have pulled their coaches off the road because of concerns over the coronavirus.

The Saints, via multiple reports, say that is inaccurate. Their scouts and coaches remain on the road and it’s “business as usual.”

Eagles coaches are not on the road for pro days, but Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com reports that “it’s not based entirely on concerns about COVID-19.” The new coaching staff wants to stay on site, preparing for free agency and working on schemes.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Eagles scouts are traveling to pro days.

Many teams, including the Jets, via Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, appear to be sticking with the “business as usual” mantra for now. The 49ers, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, don’t normally send coaches on the road this time of year anyway, and area scouts continue to attend pro days.

The Steelers have adjusted some of their travel plans, though coach Mike Tomlin is expected to attend Clemson’s pro day on Thursday.

Many teams, including Saints, say they continue to operate business as usual originally appeared on Pro Football Talk