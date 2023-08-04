How many teams will carry three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster this year?

The NFL has brought back the emergency quarterback rule. How many teams will be ready to break glass in the event of an emergency?

The new rule permitting a third quarterback to dress for games requires the team to have three quarterbacks on its 53-man roster. Last year, only 12 teams (per the league) had three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster.

The question becomes whether the ability to dress a third quarterback will entice a coach or a G.M. to give up a roster spot for that third quarterback. The extra player who won't make the 53-man roster will be exposed to waivers or free agency. If he ends up on the practice squad, he could sign with another team's active roster at any time.

Beyond that, it's one fewer player to choose from when the time comes to hand out uniforms on game day. Some coaches and General Managers will believe that, if they ever have to use their third quarterback in a game, the cause will already have been lost.

So will there be more than 12? If so, how many? It will definitely be an issue to watch when the rosters are cut later this month, and as the bottoms of the rosters churn toward Week One and into the season.