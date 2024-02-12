How many Super Bowls have the Kansas City Chiefs won?

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes smiles while sitting on the bench during the second half of Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday in Las Vegas. (Julio Cortez / Associated Press)

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions for the third time in five seasons.

After an excruciatingly long wait between their first and second Super Bowl victories, the Chiefs have definitely picked up the pace.

Kansas City won the first of its four Super Bowl championships following the 1969 season, three years after losing to the Green Bay Packers 35-10 in the first AFL-NFL World Championship (now known as Super Bowl I).

The game now known as Super Bowl IV pitted the AFL champion Chiefs against the heavily favored NFL champion Minnesota Vikings.

The Kansas City defense held the Vikings to 67 rushing yards and came away with three interceptions as the Chiefs pulled the upset with a 23-7 win. Kansas City quarterback Len Dawson was named the game's MVP.

It was a half-century before the Chiefs returned to the Super Bowl. Third-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who had won league MVP honors the previous season, led Kansas City to Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers following the 2019 season.

The Chiefs trailed in that game 20-10 midway through the fourth quarter before Mahomes led them on three touchdown drives to claim a 31-20 win for their first NFL title in 50 years. Mahomes was the game's MVP.

After losing to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-9 in Super Bowl LV, the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII last year. Mahomes overcame an ankle injury late in the first half and threw a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter to guide the Chiefs to a comeback win. Mahomes was again named MVP.

And now the Chiefs are champions again with an 25-22 victory in overtime over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

