How many Super Bowls have 49ers won? San Francisco's championship history explained

The San Francisco 49ers are one of the most successful franchises in NFL history. The 49ers have won five Super Bowl championships and are appearing in pro football's ultimate game for an eighth time.

The 49ers franchise has also won 38 playoff games, the most in NFL history.

With a victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas on Sunday, the 49ers will tie the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers with six Super Bowl wins, the most in NFL history.

Here's everything to know about the 49ers' Super Bowl history:

Quarterback Steve Young, rights, holds the Lombardi trophy with running back Ricky Watters, left, after the San Francisco 49ers won Super Bowl XXIX in Miami on Jan. 29, 1995.

How many Super Bowls have the 49ers been to?

Super Bowl 58 will be San Francisco's eighth Super Bowl. The other seven are: Super Bowl 16, Super Bowl 19, Super Bowl 23, Super Bowl 24, Super Bowl 29, Super Bowl 47 and Super Bowl 54.

How many Super Bowl have the 49ers won?

San Francisco has won five Super Bowl championships. After winning in the big game their first five trips, the 49ers have lost the last two times they've been to the Super Bowl.

When was the 49ers' last Super Bowl title?

San Francisco last hoisted the Lombardi Trophy after the 1994 season in Super Bowl 29 against the then-San Diego Chargers.

49ers' Super Bowl 16 championship

San Francisco 49ers 26, Cincinnati Bengals 21

San Francisco’s first Super Bowl came after the 1981 season, under head coach Bill Walsh. The game was held at the Pontiac Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan, and it was the first Super Bowl in a cold-weather city. 49ers quarterback and Hall of Famer Joe Montana was named Super Bowl MVP after passing for 157 yards and one touchdown. He also had a rushing TD in the win.

49ers' Super Bowl 19 championship

San Francisco 49ers 38, Miami Dolphins 16

Super Bowl 19 marked the 49ers’ second Super Bowl appearance. The 49ers defeated Dan Marino and the Miami Dolphins, 38-16, in January 1985. Joe Montana was named Super Bowl MVP again after passing for 331 yards and three touchdowns. San Francisco won the Super Bowl after finishing the 1984 regular season 15-1.

49ers' Super Bowl 23 championship

San Francisco 49ers 20, Cincinnati Bengals 16

Super Bowl 23 marked the second championship game meeting between San Francisco and Cincinnati. Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice produced 11 receptions, 215 receiving yards and a touchdown in the 20-16 win in January 1989. Rice was named Super Bowl MVP for his performance. Hall of Famer Bill Walsh retired from coaching the 49ers after winning Super Bowl 23. He won three total Super Bowls as 49ers head coach.

49ers' Super Bowl 24 championship

San Francisco 49ers 55, Denver Broncos 10

Despite Bill Walsh’s retirement and rookie head coach George Seifert taking over, the 49ers finished the 1989 regular season 14-2. The 49ers met the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 24 and administered the most lopsided score in Super Bowl history. Joe Montana was awarded his third Super Bowl MVP after the win. Montana passed for 297 yards and five touchdowns in the rout.

49ers' Super Bowl 29 championship

San Francisco 49ers 49, San Diego Chargers 26

Led by Hall of Fame QB Steve Young, the 49ers won Super Bowl 29 in the 1994 NFL season. Young was named Super Bowl 29 MVP after passing for 325 yards and a Super Bowl record six touchdowns. At the time, the 49ers were the first team to win five Super Bowls. Super Bowl 29 is San Francisco’s most recent championship.

