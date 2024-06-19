With so many state champs, which MS Coast school had the best year in sports? Vote now
The Mississippi Coast flooded its trophy cases during the 2023-24 school year with around two dozen pieces of state championship hardware.
South Mississippi took home titles in 12 different sports across 16 schools. We’ve put together a list of 12 schools who enjoyed the most success across the athletic year. Criteria included state championships won and final four/top four finishes in team sports.
Now’s your chance to vote for the school you think had the best year. You can vote as many times as you like until the poll closes on Wednesday June 26 at noon.
Here are the nominees.
St. Patrick Fighting Irish: St. Patrick tied for the Coast lead with three state championships in girls track and field, girls soccer and boys cross country. The Irish led in total top four finishes with 13, including boys and girls golf, boys and girls swim, girls bowling and cross country, boys track and field, volleyball, softball and tennis.
Vancleave Bulldogs: Vancleave brought home a pair of championships in baseball and cheer. The Bulldogs also placed top four in softball, wrestling, girls powerlifting, girls golf, girls cross country and boys bowling.
Ocean Springs Greyhounds: Ocean Springs won a title in wrestling and finished in the top four without a title a Coast-high 11 times, including in boys and girls bowling, boys and girls powerlifting, boys and girls track and field, girls golf, boys cross country, tennis and volleyball.
Our Lady Academy Crescents: Our Lady tied with St. Patrick in total championships, winning titles in volleyball, golf and tennis. The school also placed top four in soccer and swim.
Resurrection Catholic School Eagles: Resurrection did not bring home a state title this year, but did place top four in baseball, boys and girls track and field, boys golf, boys cross country and tennis.
Hancock Hawks: Hancock won two championships in boys bowling and girls golf this season. The school also earned final four placements in girls basketball, boys golf and volleyball.
Gautier Gators: Gautier won a girls powerlifting state championship and placed in the top four in football, boys cross country, boys golf and boys powerlifting.
George County Rebels: George County finished the school year with a state championship in baseball, capping a year with top four finishes in softball, volleyball and in boys and girls soccer.
Long Beach Bearcats: Long Beach added two trophies to the hallways in boys soccer and girls bowling. The Bearcats also placed top four in girls soccer and tennis.
Gulfport Admirals: Gulfport’s state championship came in boys powerlifting. The Admirals got top fours in boys soccer, girls powerlifting and tennis.
East Central Hornets: East Central won the girls golf championship and finished top four in softball, boys powerlifting and volleyball.
D’Iberville Warriors: D’Iberville won a state title in archery and bass fishing. The Warriors were top four in boys and girls bowling and girls powerlifting.