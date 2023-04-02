How many starting jobs do Bears need to fill heading into the NFL draft?

Bears general manager Ryan Poles has been busy retooling the roster this offseason, which includes some big acquisitions in wide receiver DJ Moore and linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards.

Poles no doubt has overhauled some position groups in free agency — most notably linebacker and running back. But there’s still plenty of work done heading into the 2023 NFL draft, including along the defensive and offensive lines. Luckily, Chicago has 10 picks, including four in the top 64, to land some impact players.

We’re taking a look, position by position, at how many starting jobs the Bears need to fill heading into the NFL draft:

Quarterback: 0

The Bears made it clear that Justin Fields is the guy when they traded the No. 1 pick to the Panthers. Fields needs to take a step forward in the passing game, and Chicago appears to be setting him up for success in a pivotal third season. But that doesn’t mean the Bears shouldn’t consider drafting a quarterback in the later rounds to develop behind Fields.

Running back: 0

The Bears will continue their committee approach at running back with Khalil Herbert and free-agent additions D’Onta Foreman and Travis Homer. Herbert and Foreman will split the workload, but neither is particularly reliable in the passing game. Chicago could look to add a running back. But barring a big addition, it seems like the 2023 starter — between Herbert and Foreman — is already on the roster.

Wide receiver: 0

Chicago overhauled their receiving corps in a big way with the offseason acquisition of DJ Moore, who the Bears got in the trade for the No. 1 pick. Moore is the No. 1 wideout, where he’ll be joined by Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool, giving Chicago their best receiving group in quite some time. That doesn’t mean the Bears won’t look to add to the group — it’s never a bad thing to give your quarterback another weapon — but Chicago’s top three are essentially set.

Tight end: 0

There’s no disputing that Cole Kmet is the starting tight end heading into 2023. He’s coming off an impressive season, where he led the team in receptions (50), receiving yards (544) and touchdowns (7). Chicago added Robert Tonyan in free agency to complement Kmet. While the Bears could look to add another tight end to the mix — particularly one who’s a good blocker — tight end is good to go.

Offensive line: 1-2

The offense is essentially set with the exception of the offensive line, arguably the most important component when it comes to the success of Justin Fields. Right now, the one glaring hole on the offensive line is at right tackle. But that’s assuming everyone else’s jobs are safe. Braxton Jones seems like a safe bet at either left or right tackle, newcomer Nate Davis will likely fill that left guard spot and Teven Jenkins should remain at right guard. While Cody Whitehair is penciled in at center right now, if the Bears find an affordable upgrade in the draft, he could be a cap casualty. Currently, Chicago has one starting job they absolutely need to fill. But that could easily become two.

Interior defensive line: 1-2

The Bears could easily have two new starters along the interior of the defensive line this season. Justin Jones and Andrew Billings are penciled in at the 3-technique and 1-technique roles. But considering Matt Eberflus employs a rotation along the defensive line, they need to add more bodies on the roster. Defensive tackle will be a focal point in the draft, where the expectation is Chicago will be adding at least one new starter.

Edge rusher: 1-2

The Bears had the worst pass rush in the NFL last season, and they didn’t do much to address defensive end in free agency. DeMarcus Walker was the lone addition. While he projects into a starting role, Chicago is putting a lot of faith into a player coming off one really good season. The Bears will no doubt look to bolster the position in the draft, where the hope is they come away with at least one starter to join Walker, Trevis Gipson and Dominique Robinson.

Linebacker: 0

Chicago overhauled the linebacker room in a big way in free agency. The Bears signed Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards to play integral roles in Matt Eberflus’ defense. Edmunds will serve as the MIKE linebacker while Edwards will be the WILL, an important role in this defense. Last year’s impact rookie Jack Sanborn factors in as the SAM linebacker.

Cornerback: 1

The Bears have Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon in place, but they’re still in need of a third cornerback to replace Kindle Vildor, who should be relegated to a reserve role. This is a deep cornerback class in the NFL draft, so they could find a starter on Days 1 or 2. Considering Chicago has four picks in the top 64, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see one of those for a cornerback to pair with Johnson and Gordon.

Safety: 0

Chicago is all set at the safety position with starters Eddie Jackson and Jaquan Brisker, who are entering their second season as running mates. Jackson returned to his playmaking ways last season while Brisker was Poles’ best draft pick. With Brisker playing strong safety, Jackson thrived at free safety, notching four interceptions before suffering a season-ending foot injury in Week 12. Brisker played all but two games in his rookie season, as he was in concussion protocol in Weeks 12-13.

Special teams: 0

The Bears appear set with their specialists, Cairo Santos, Trenton Gill and Patrick Scales, who signed a one-year extension this offseason. The trio are entering their second season as a unit.

