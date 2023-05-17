How many new starters will the Bills have in 2023?

The heavy lifting by the Buffalo Bills front office is done for 2023. The team has added a slew of new players during both free agency and the 2023 NFL draft.

All said, there will be some new faces now starting for the Bills next season.

Here’s the list of new potential starters by position in 2023:

Running back

James Cook #28 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Basing it off snap counts, the Bills’ starting running back last season was Devin Singletary. While there was a committee approach, Singletary’s 65.35 percent of snaps played made him Buffalo’s top back a year ago.

This offseason, Singletary signed with the Houston Texans. The likeliest candidate to replace him is James Cook, a 2022 second-round pick. But the Bills have Damien Harris to consider as well after he signed a one-year deal during free agency.

Regardless, there will be a committee approach again which could also feature the likes of Latavius Murray and Nyheim Hines.

Wide receiver

Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Another free agency departure was Isaiah McKenzie this offseason, who signed with the Indianapolis Colts. McKenzie’s 51 percent of snaps played made him the Bills’ starting slot receiver in 2022, but as that number suggests, others rotated in.

Among those doing so was Khalil Shakir, a fifth-round rookie at the time. Heading into his second season, Shakir will get a shot at starting in the slot as he’ll faceoff against Deonte Harty during training camp for that job.

Tight end (sort of)

There’s a chance that the Bills still use Dawson Knox a lot. In fact, don’t be surprised if he’s still the starter based on snap counts at the end of next season.

But first-round pick Dalton Kincaid is going to be a starter at tight end as well. Kincaid will see many snaps, but both he and Knox will be on the field at the same time for a lot of them… so Kincaid is a new starter, sort of.

Guard

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Not one but both guard positions could realistically have new starters next season. Incumbent Ryan Bates will have something to say about that in training camp, but he’s got a lot of competition now.

Connor McGovern and David Edwards both signed during free agency. Then the Bills used a second-round selection on O’Cyrus Torrence at the draft. And if we want to get even deeper, Ike Boettger has seen time starting on Buffalo’s offensive line as well and he’s back from injury.

Bates will have to hold that group off to keep his starting spot on the right side. Meanwhile, Rodger Saffold was not re-signed during free agency and his spot on the left side of the line is wide open.

Linebacker

Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills and linebacker Terrel Bernard (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

The No. 1 new starter on everyone’s list: Who will replace Tremaine Edmunds?

Signed by the Chicago Bears, Edmunds leaves Buffalo with a massive hole in the middle of their defense next to Matt Milano.

After Edmunds’ departure, the Bills went on to not sign anyone in free agency and the team opted for Dorian Williams in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft. But Williams will not factor into the discussion to replace Edmunds.

That leaves Terrel Bernard, a third-round pick in 2022, as the likely player to start now in Buffalo. His top competition will be Tyrel Dodson, Edmunds’ previous backup who did re-sign with the Bills this offseason.

Cornerback

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – OCTOBER 16: Kaiir Elam #24 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

Yes, the Bills will have a new starter at cornerback. As a rookie, 2022 first-round selection Kaiir Elam was not at the top of the depth chart. Instead, it was Dane Jackson who played in 78 percent of Buffalo’s snaps on defense.

But Bills general manager Brandon Beane already noted this offseason that Elam is going to have a bigger role in 2023. As a Round 1 prospect, he should.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire