Receiver Antonio Brown returns to the NFL tonight, on Sunday Night Football. So how often will we see him on the field against the Saints?

There’s a wide range of possibilities. Coach Bruce Arians has said Brown could be on the field for as few as 10 snaps, or for as many as 35.

One team source puts the potential range at 25-29 snaps for Brown. But the source said it’s just a guess.

Many factors will influence the extent to which Brown is used. It’s widely believed he’ll be utilized in three- and four-receiver sets. Given that he’s always in great shape and that there’s a pre-existing bond between Brown and quarterback Tom Brady, things could get very interesting on Sunday night.

How many snaps will Antonio Brown take tonight? originally appeared on Pro Football Talk