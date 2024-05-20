Here’s how many shots each Denver Nuggets player missed in Game 7

DENVER (KDVR) — In the fourth quarter of the brutal 20-point comeback loss for the Denver Nuggets, the missed baskets and not-so-close three-point attempts were painful to watch for fans.

However, some Nuggets players were harder to cheer for than others.

By the end of the first half, the Nuggets were seemingly on their way to the Western Conference finals with a 53-38 lead. That was until the Timberwolves destroyed the fourth quarter, hitting all the shots that the Nuggets missed.

Nuggets players scoring statistics in Game 7

Here’s how Nuggets players did when they hit the court in Game 7, according to ESPN.

Nuggets player Field goal shots missed 3-points missed Anthony Gordon 3 of 5 0 out of 0 Michael Porter Jr. 9 of 12 5 out of 6 Nikola Jokic 15 of 28 8 out of 10 Jamal Murray 14 of 28 8 out of 12 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 5 out of 7 3 out of 3 Justin Holiday 0 out of 0 0 out of 0 Reggie Jackson 0 out of 1 0 out of 0 Christian Braun 0 out of 1 1 out of 4

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray took the most shots, which isn’t surprising as they are some of the team’s top shooters and scorers. It makes sense the pair would also be the top two to miss the most shots.

What’s surprising is just how many shots they missed compared to how many they took.

Denver Nuggets post worst playoff loss in franchise history

Jokic finished with 34 points, 19 rebounds and 7 assists, but missed eight of 10 from behind the arc, according to ESPN. Meanwhile, Murray scored 24 of his 35 points in the first half but shot four-for-12 from the three-point range.

While the Nuggets won the championship last year and were aiming for a repeat, the team joined the Colorado Avalanche in a brutal playoff loss this weekend.

