There Are So Many Rules That 'Jeopardy' Contestants Have to Follow

    Do you find yourself answering questions with phrases that start with, "What is...?" or professing that you're going to "risk it all" randomly? If so, these may be signs that you've watched too many Jeopardy! episodes. The good news: It also means you might have what it takes to be a contestant on the hit game show. But first, you'll want to know all the behind-the-scenes rules competitors have to follow. Read on to find out if you have what it takes to go on the iconic show — and also to take a moment to remember the greatness that was Alex Trebek.

    First, you must meet the age requirement.

    All contestants must be 18 years old to compete, except if you're part of the Teen Tournament special. These contestants have to be between 13 and 17 when filming takes place.

    You have to take an online test.

    The Anytime Test, as it's known, consists of 50 clues — but you only have 15 seconds to answer each one. No pressure!

    You can only take one Anytime Test per year.

    If you don't do well, there's always next year. Former contestant Lauren Gilmore said she auditioned seven or eight times before she was cast.

    You aren't guaranteed an audition.

    Once you pass the Anytime Test, you're placed into a pool of applicants — but even then you may not get an audition. Per the show's website, "audition space is limited," so a random selection of applicants are invited to audition.

    You must pass one more test during the audition.

    Hey, Jeopardy! has to make sure you know your stuff! The final test is a 50 question "in-person" online test.

    Then you have to play a fake version of 'Jeopardy!'

    If you pass the first round of auditions, you'll find out a couple of weeks later and be asked to play a "mock version of the game" with other hopefuls. During this round, you'll be tested on your technical knowledge of Jeopardy! and will be asked about your personal life.

    You don't receive much notice beforehand.

    So say you did well and passed the audition. Producers will put you in a pool of applicants for up to 18 months, and if you're chosen you'll get about a month's notice before taping.

    Being a fan of the show helps your chances.

    The best advice for doing well on the show is to be a regular viewer — and read up on categories you may not be as familiar with.

    You must answer all questions as a question.

    One of the most well-known rules of Jeopardy! is that your answer is considered invalid if you do not start your answer with "what is" or "who is." Sounds simple enough, but we've seen many people get this one wrong.

    You may have to film multiple episodes in a day.

    If you're the champion of your episode, congrats! Only the champion moves on to the next taping, which could film that very same day. The show tapes five episodes per day — a.k.a. enough to air for a whole week.

    Don't worry: You do get a lunch break.

    Production breaks between shooting the third and fourth episode of the day, from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m.. The final two episodes are filmed in front of a new studio audience and the day typically ends around 4:15 p.m.

    You must bring a change of clothes.

    All contestants must bring three different outfits with them to the studio, but only the host and returning champion will need to change their outfits for the next episode.

    You have to follow all wardrobe requirements.

    The show has quite a few dos and don'ts for wardrobe. Among the restricted clothing items are all-white tops, olive colored tops, and any clothing with busy patterns.

    You have to play true to time.

    That means when the game is being played, there are no breaks or reshoots. Barring commercial breaks, contestants play straight through a 30-minute episode.

    But some things are edited out.

    Awkward moments due to technical difficulties or contestants blanking when getting on stage (it happens!) get cut out in post-production.

    You must arrange your own travel to California.

    You heard that right. Being cast on the show doesn't mean a free ride to Sony Studios in Culver City, California. Contestants have to arrange and pay for their own airfare.

    But your hotel is paid for by the studio.

    Production gives contestants two hotel options to choose from and covers the cost of accommodations. Shuttles to transport the contestants from their hotels to the studio on taping day are also arranged by the show.

    Don't hit the buzzer before the host finishes giving the clue.

    If you buzz in early, you'll get a delay and will lose out on the question. "It's about reflexes, not speed," Ken Jennings told Cracked. "You have to buzz at the exact second the buzzer goes live."

    The questions are completely random.

    Each episode covers six categories, which are set before the morning of the show. To make sure categories aren't geared towards one contestant in particular, names are drawn randomly and assigned to an episode after questions are finalized.

    You don't know which episode of the day you'll film.

    Contestants watch the show from a separate section in the live audience and don't know when it's their turn to play until their name is called.

    You have to get your makeup done.

    To make sure the contestants look their best, a makeup artist is provided by the show. Female contestants are told to arrive with no makeup on and are made camera-ready by the show's pros.

    You're not allowed to wear mascara.

    The makeup artist keeps contestants looking very minimal and only applies face makeup — no mascara or eyeliner — to avoid streaking if you begin to sweat heavily.

    You have to be ready for small talk.

    Alex Trebek was known for his chats with contestants about their hobbies, families, and interests — the quirkier the better. Ever wonder how those tidbits come out? Contestants fill out a questionnaire and producers select five conversation starters for the host. Producers review the options with contestants before the show so that they're prepared, but they never know which topic they're going to be asked about.

    Pay attention to your spelling.

    When a teen contestant lost out on $3,000 because of a spelling error, people were so upset that the show had to issue a response, saying, "If Jeopardy! were to give credit for an incorrect response (however minor), the show would effectively penalize the other players. We love presenting young people as contestants on our show, and make every effort to be fair and consistent in their treatment."

    You have to be energetic on camera.

    The best contestants are the ones who have fun with the game and appear happy to be there. The producers help warm up the competitors beforehand with stories and jokes from past episodes and remind them to be personable when they get out in front of the cameras.

    You have to face a live studio audience.

    If competing for prize money by having to answer riddled questions wasn't hard enough, contestants are expected to do so in front of a 200-person audience — oh, plus the host. People with stage fright need not apply!

    You are allowed to bring a few guests.

    Your friends or family members are allowed to watch (and cheer you on) from the studio audience.

    Guests can't communicate with you during the show.

    A contestant's guests have to arrive at the studio separately and are not allowed to converse or make eye contact with the competitor.

    You should limit your interactions with the host.

    Technically, the host isn't allowed to speak with the contestants before the show, but during commercial breaks he can pose for photographs with them. "Communication is limited to just hello. I did get to tell him I was glad he was on the mend, which received a quick thank you," former contestant Shannan Younger told Better.

    If you win, you keep all the money you've earned.

    Not only does the winner earn the title of Jeopardy! Champion for life, but they take home the total amount of money that they finished the episode with.

    You're on the show until you lose.

    The champion continues to compete until they lose the game to another player — this is what can result in a "Jeopardy! streak." The player who holds the record for the longest steak is Ken Jennings, who won 74 consecutive shows and more than $2.5 million.

    Second and third place get a consolation prize.

    No matter how much money you've amassed, if you don't come in first place, you don't get to claim it. Instead, the second place contestant get $2,000 and third place gets $1,000.

    You're given your prize money in cash.

    That's a big check! The prize money is paid for by Sony Pictures, who produces the hit game show.

    You have to fill out tax paperwork before filming.

    Not long after the contestants arrive on set, they're required to sign tax forms before anything else. Kind of a bummer way to start your day.

    You are taxed on your earnings.

    There's no way of getting around taxes. Contestants must file their earnings on the show and are taxed in California, where the show tapes.

