There Are So Many Rules That 'Jeopardy' Contestants Have to Follow
First, you must meet the age requirement.
You have to take an online test.
You can only take one Anytime Test per year.
You aren't guaranteed an audition.
You must pass one more test during the audition.
Then you have to play a fake version of 'Jeopardy!'
You don't receive much notice beforehand.
Being a fan of the show helps your chances.
You must answer all questions as a question.
You may have to film multiple episodes in a day.
Don't worry: You do get a lunch break.
You must bring a change of clothes.
You have to follow all wardrobe requirements.
You have to play true to time.
But some things are edited out.
You must arrange your own travel to California.
But your hotel is paid for by the studio.
Don't hit the buzzer before the host finishes giving the clue.
The questions are completely random.
You don't know which episode of the day you'll film.
You have to get your makeup done.
You're not allowed to wear mascara.
You have to be ready for small talk.
Pay attention to your spelling.
You have to be energetic on camera.
You have to face a live studio audience.
You are allowed to bring a few guests.
Guests can't communicate with you during the show.
You should limit your interactions with the host.
If you win, you keep all the money you've earned.
You're on the show until you lose.
Second and third place get a consolation prize.
You're given your prize money in cash.
You have to fill out tax paperwork before filming.
You are taxed on your earnings.