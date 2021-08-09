There Are So Many Rules That 'Jeopardy' Contestants Have to Follow

The AV Club

Reboots and revivals of classic TV shows are still a big trend for streaming platforms, since it’s easier to just make a bunch of new, self-referential episodes of a series that everyone already likes than it is to make a wholly new series, and now Hulu is getting ready to put a meta spin on all of that with a new series called Reboot—not to be confused with the computer-animated show from the ‘90s about the inner lives of computer programs that got surprisingly dark and compelling, which was ca