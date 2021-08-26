How many roster spots are still open heading into Bears’ preseason finale?

As the Chicago Bears prepare for their preseason finale against the Tennessee Titans, there are several roster spots still available and a handful of players who have the opportunity to make a strong case for one.

With the Bears needing to trim their roster from 80 to 53 players by next Tuesday afternoon, this is the last chance to some to make a last-minute push or to cement their roster status with a strong performance.

Here’s a look at those roster locks and roster spots up for grabs heading into the Bears’ preseason finale.

Quarterback

Locks (3): Andy Dalton, Justin Fields, Nick Foles Roster spots available: 0 The Bears typically carry two quarterbacks on their roster, which would be Andy Dalton and Justin Fields. You'd like to not have to use a roster spot on a third quarterback here, but since the Bears are paying for Nick Foles -- barring a trade -- he's going to remain on the roster.

Running back

Locks (4): David Montgomery, Tarik Cohen, Damien Williams, Khalil Herbert Roster spots available: 1 The Bears have some good depth at running back with David Montgomery, Tarik Cohen, Damien Williams and Khalil Herbert. But it's looking more likely that Cohen will start the season on injured reserve, which would give someone like Ryan Nall or Artavis Pierce a chance to hold down a roster spot until his return. At this point, Nall looks to be the guy as special teams will play a big role in determining roster spots.

Wide receiver

Locks (4): Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Marquise Goodwin, Damiere Byrd Roster spots available: 2 Wide receiver is a position where there are two clear-cut roster spots up for grabs behind Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Marquise Goodwin and Damiere Byrd. Rodney Adams has made a name for himself with a strong training camp and preseason performance, as has rookie Dazz Newsome, who serves to be a valuable special teams contributor. That could leave guys like Chris Lacy, Riley Ridley and Javon Wims without a spot.

Tight end

Locks (3): Cole Kmet, Jimmy Graham, Jesse James Roster spots available: Maybe 1 Jesse James has solidified himself as the clear TE3 behind Cole Kmet and Jimmy Graham, which means the Bears will likely have one spot open for a tight end. J.P. Holtz's versatility as a fullback and contributions on special teams gives him an edge. With Holtz being sidelined by injury, it's given Jesper Horsted an opportunity to shine. But will that be enough to steal away a roster spot from Holtz?

Offensive line

Locks (8): Jason Peters, Cody Whitehair, Sam Mustipher, James Daniels, Germain Ifedi, Larry Borom, Elijah Wilkinson, Alex Bars, Lachavious Simmons, Teven Jenkins Roster spots available: 1 The Bears offensive line is the healthiest it's been since the start of training camp, where their starting five are essentially set with Jason Peters, Cody Whitehair, Sam Mustipher, James Daniels and Germain Ifedi. Larry Borom will also factor in at left tackle, where he could see some rotation with Peters, if necessary. Lachavious Simmons figures to occupy the roster spot when rookie Teven Jenkins is placed on injured reserve.

Defensive line

Locks (6): Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman, Bilal Nichols, Angelo Blackson, Mario Edwards, Khyiris Tonga Roster spots available: 0 No doubt the deepest position group on the Bears comes on the defensive line, which is headlined by Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman and Bilal Nichols. But they also have some key rotational players who have had roster spots locked up for some time, including Angelo Blackson, Mario Edwards Jr. and rookie Khyiris Tonga.

Inside linebacker

Locks (4): Roquan Smith, Danny Trevathan, Alec Ogletree, Christian Jones Roster spots available: 0 The Bears found some depth at linebacker this offseason with the additions of Alec Ogletree and Christian Jones, who will serve as reserves to Roquan Smith and Danny Trevathan. Ogletree has been especially impressive, and he could even potentially push Trevathan for playing time. The value of Ogletree and Jones leaves guys like Joel Iyiegbuniwe and Josh Woods on the outside looking in.

Outside linebacker

Locks (4): Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn, Jeremiah Attaochu, Trevis Gipson Roster spots available: 0 There are some exciting undrafted rookies who have been impressive during the preseason, including Charles Snowden and Sam Kamara. But the Bears have been set at outside linebacker since the start of training camp with Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn, Jeremiah Attaochu and Trevis Gipson. Guys like Snowden and Kamara figure to be candidates for the practice squad.

Cornerback

Locks (6): Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor, Artie Burns, Desmond Trufant, Duke Shelley, Thomas Graham Jr. Roster spots available: 0 There are a lot of questions at cornerback, but who locks down roster spots certainly isn't the biggest one. At this point, it's a safe bet that the Bears will carry six corners -- Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor, Artie Burns, Desmond Trufant, Duke Shelley and Thomas Graham Jr. The question is who will be starting at outside corner and in the slot. If there's any roster spot, it's probably Trufant's, as he's been absent for more than a week for a personal reason.

Safety

Locks (4): Eddie Jackson, Tashaun Gipson, Deon Bush, DeAndre Houston-Carson Roster spots available: Maybe 1 It's certainly an impressive feat that the Bears have managed to return all four of their top safeties for a second consecutive year in Eddie Jackson, Tashaun Gipson, Deon Bush and DeAndre Houston-Carson. Those spots have been locked down for some time, but the play of Marqui Christian might have the Bears considering carrying an extra safety. Christian has seen some time in the slot, a position battle that's still in the thick of things heading into the preseason finale. We'll see if that's enough to earn a roster spot.

Special teams

Locks (3): Cairo Santos, Pat O'Donnell, Patrick Scales Roster spots available: 0 The Bears are running back their trio of special teamer in kicker Cairo Santos, punter Pat O'Donnell and long snapper Patrick Scales, and it was never really in question. While Brian Johnson has impressed at kicker, he was never going to get in over Santos. But it would be wise to keep Johnson on the practice squad in case of emergency. [vertical-gallery id=478997] [listicle id=479053] [listicle id=479048] [listicle id=479009]

