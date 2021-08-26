How many roster spots are still open entering Packers’ preseason finale?

Roster spots are available to be won during the Green Bay Packers’ preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

Only a few positions for Matt LaFleur’s team look set in stone. This is a fluid roster with a lot of wiggle rooms of the fringes.

Remember, all teams must have their roster trimmed to 53 players by next Tuesday afternoon. Opportunities are running out, and there’s no opportunity better than a live-game environment.

Here’s a closer look at the roster locks and the roster spots still available as the Packers prepare for the final preseason game of 2021:

Quarterback

(AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Locks (2): Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love Roster spots available: Maybe 1 The Packers have kept three quarterbacks on the roster in the recent past, and Kurt Benkert has looked like a quality No. 3 since arriving in Green Bay in May. But with a first-round pick backing up the NFL MVP, a third quarterback just isn't necessary. The Packers still might consider keeping Benkert if they think he'll get claimed on waivers and want him around past 2021 as the future backup.

Running back

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Locks (3): Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon, Kylin Hill Roster spots available: Maybe 1 Hill locked up the third-string job with two terrific preseason performances. Might the Packers keep a fourth running back? Maybe if there is special teams value to be had, but Hill looks like the favorite to return kicks. Patrick Taylor and Dexter Williams are long shots at this point. They would have to blow the doors down in Buffalo to make the 53.

Receiver

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Locks (5): Davante Adams, Randall Cobb, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard, Amari Rodgers Roster spots available: Likely 1, maybe 2 The first five are locks, and a team can easily get by with five at wide receiver. There's just a good chance six or more are worthy of making the team, even with Devin Funchess (hamstring) now on season-ending injured reserve. Malik Taylor, Juwann Winfree, Equanimeous St. Brown and Reggie Begelton might all have a legitimate chance, with Taylor serving as the new favorite. The guess here is that the Packers keep six, leaving one spot available to be won.

Story continues

Tight end

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Dominique Dafney (49) is shown during the second day of organized team activities Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis.

Locks (3): Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis, Josiah Deguara Roster spots available: 1, maybe 2 Dominique Dafney might be a lock. He's a versatile move tight end with the ability to play special teams, and he's well ahead of Jace Sternberger – who will start the season on the suspended list (and won't count against the 53). Even if Dafney is the fourth tight end, the Packers could keep five, but Bronson Kaufusi would really have to impress in the preseason finale.

Offensive line

Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

PUP: David Bakhtiari Locks (5): Elgton Jenkins, Billy Turner, Josh Myers, Royce Newman, Jon Runyan Roster spots available: 3-5 It's possible Bakhtiari (knee) will start the season on the PUP list. His status to start the season could shift 1-2 roster spots in this equation. Lucas Patrick, Dennis Kelly, Ben Braden, Yosh Nijman and Cole Van Lanen could all make the roster if Bakhtiari is out. If the All-Pro left tackle is back for Week 1, it's possible only three of the five make the team.

Defensive line

Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Locks (4): Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry, Kingsley Keke TJ Slaton Roster spots available: 1-2 The Packers might view Tyler Lancaster as a lock. Or they might see undrafted rookie Jack Heflin as a capable (and cheaper) replacement. Maybe they keep both. Willington Previlon is also in the mix.

Edge rusher

Green Bay Packers linebacker Tipa Galeai (50) is shown during the second day of organized team activities Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis.

Locks (3): Za'Darius Smith, Preston Smith, Rashan Gary Roster spots available: 1-2 The Packers may have to keep five outside linebackers if Smith's back injury is a long-term one. He could be in danger of missing Week 1. Either way, a fourth edge rusher is required here. Jonathan Garvin, Tipa Galeai, Chauncey Rivers and Delontae Scott are all competing. The Packers need one to separate from the pack in the finale.

Inside linebacker

Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Locks (2): Krys Barnes, De'Vondre Campbell Roster spots available: 2-3 Oren Burks and Ty Summers are probably close to locks, especially after the Packers released Kamal Martin. Burks and Summers are the second-team linebackers and each is a core special teamer, so there's probably only one spot available. The Packers could easily go with just four inside linebackers, too. Rookie Isaiah McDuffie and newcomer Ray Wilborn are the top candidates to be the fifth.

Cornerback

(AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Locks (4): Jaire Alexander, Kevin King, Chandon Sullivan, Eric Stokes Roster spots available: 1-2 Rookie Shemar Jean-Charles is a good bet to make the team. That's one. The sixth spot could come down to Isaac Yiadom and Kabion Ento. Trading away Josh Jackson and Ka'dar Hollman freed some of the log jam here. Ento probably should be the favorite over Yiadom, the newcomer, but the preseason finale might be required to decide the final spot.

Safety

Safety Innis Gaines (38) Is shown during the first day of Green Bay Packers rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis.

Locks (2): Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage Roster spots available: 2-3 Will Redmond is on injured reserve, opening the door for four youngsters to grab two or three jobs. Henry Black, Vernon Scott, Innis Gaines and Christian Uphoff are all in the running. Black and Scott are the likely favorites, but the Packers could also keep a third backup.

Specialists

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Locks (1): Mason Crosby Roster spots available: 2 The only punter (JK Scott) and long snapper (Hunter Bradley) on the roster remain inconsistent. Both could be replaced by outsiders if the Packers are done with the inconsistency. Replacing two of the three specialists right before the season would add difficulties, especially for Crosby, who was perfect on field goals last season.

Evaluation

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

In our estimation... Roster locks: 34 Roster spots to be won: 19 This was a conservative exercise. The number of locks is probably closer to 40. It's probably safe to say that 12-15 spots are truly open entering the preseason finale. No player of any significance will dress for the Packers against the Bills, but the players on the field Saturday will still have plenty to fight for.

1

1