How many roster spots are up for grabs as Saints enter training camp?

The New Orleans Saints have filled out their 90-man offseason roster ahead of training camp, and they’re returning a lot of talent from the 2021 depth chart. But there will be opportunities for some of the new players in town to make a splash and catch on for the 2022 season.

Competition is going to be intense. You’ve got a mix of veteran players and hungry rookies all pushing for maybe a dozen open roster spots. That’s what we’re exploring today, in a fun exercise looking at each position group’s roster locks and which units may have more openings than others.

Of course there could be some surprise cuts and some players who we’d guess are safe may need to prove themselves in front of Dennis Allen’s coaching staff. Sean Payton’s favorite players may not be Allen’s preferences for certain roles, after all. So let’s not take this too seriously given how much uncertainty is ahead of us. Let’s get to it:

Quarterbacks

AP Photo/Derick Hingle

Roster locks (2): Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton

Roster spots available: One

Will the Saints keep Ian Book around this year? He didn’t get a fair shake last season, and the team did cycle through four different quarterbacks over the course of the season, so there’s a good chance they’ll roster three again this year. But that shouldn’t be considered a given. Book may need to prove he’s worth retaining.

Running backs

AP Photo/Derick Hingle

Roster locks (3): Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram II

Roster spots available: Two, maybe three

Dwayne Washington has been a top special teams player for the Saints, and that should help him separate from Tony Jones Jr., Devine Ozgibo, and Abram Smith in training camp again this year. But maybe one of them surprises us. This does feel like an area that New Orleans could use more help. Also, Adam Prentice is the only fullback on the roster right now, and he got there by winning a war of attrition last summer with the Saints bringing in a handful of options for training camp. They won’t hesitate to move on if a better option emerges, so he’s got to stay on top of his game and keep their eyes from wandering.

Tight ends

AP Photo/Derick Hingle

Roster locks (3): Taysom Hill, Nick Vannett, Adam Trautman

Roster spots available: One, maybe none

The Saints rarely roster more than three tight ends at a time, and Hill’s position switch this year may push someone like Juwan Johnson off the depth chart. The salary cap commitments going towards him and Vannett keep them safe from cuts, and Trautman is entering a make-or-break season after he struggled with a heavier workload in 2021. It’s possible that Johnson, J.P. Holtz, or Lucas Krull impresses enough over the summer to convince the Saints to run four-deep at tight end, but that hasn’t happened often before.

Wide receivers

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Roster locks (5): Michael Thomas, Chris Olave, Jarvis Landry, Marquez Callaway, Deonte Harty

Roster spots available: One, maybe none

We’ve seen the Saints roster as few as four receivers in the past, but they typically add at least two more to the practice squad even when carrying as many as six of them on the 53-man roster. Five spots are already taken and even veterans like Tre’Quan Smith and Kevin White will be hard-pressed to make the cut, to say nothing of long-shot rookies like Dai’Jean Dixon and Rashid Shaheed. But that’s where you want to be; the Saints are finally so deep at receiver that players who started games for them a year ago might be pushed out of the lineup.

Offensive tackles

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Roster locks (3): Ryan Ramczyk, James Hurst, Trevor Penning

Roster spots available: Two

If everything goes as planned, these are the only three players we’ll see take a snap at left or right tackle this season. But that’s rarely the case, and it’s why the Saints often run deep out on the edge. I’d expect Ethan Greenidge and Landon Young to return as top backups, but don’t sleep on some of the undrafted rookies (Kahlique Washington at right tackle and Sage Doxtater at left tackle) competing for a job. This is another position that New Orleans likes to stash on the practice squad.

Interior offensive line

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Roster locks (3): Erik McCoy, Andrus Peat, Cesar Ruiz

Roster spots available: One

Calvin Throckmorton is the favorite to round out the interior group, but he’s got his work cut out for him fending off veterans like Forrest Lamp and Josh Andrews, as well as some undrafted rookies added to the mix in Derek Schweiger and Lewis Kidd. He’ll have to earn that last spot. Look for several of those backups to re-sign with the Saints practice squad.

Specialists

David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP, Pool

Roster locks (3): Blake Gillikin, Wil Lutz, Zach Wood

Roster spots available: None

Maybe there’s a chance that rookie punter Daniel Whelan impresses enough for the Saints to make a change, but I wouldn’t bet on it. Gillikin is already one of the best at what he does in the NFL. Lutz is still working his way back from a yearlong absence due to injury so there’s a scenario where journeyman kicker John Parker Romo hangs around as insurance, but again, that doesn’t feel likely. This isn’t a spot the Saints like to double down on.

Defensive ends

AP Photo/Derick Hingle

Roster locks (4): Cameron Jordan, Marcus Davenport, Payton Turner, Carl Granderson

Roster spots available: One

I’d anticipate Tanoh Kpassagnon returning to that last spot, but you never know. Maybe Taco Charlton has more to offer. But the other four players are all safe between their contract status and importance to the team. Barring a surprise trade, don’t look for any change here.

Interior defensive line

AP Photo/Derick Hingle

Roster locks (2): David Onyemata, Shy Tuttle

Roster spots available: Two, maybe three

If there’s any unit that might look dramatically different from last season, it’s this one. Onyemata and Tuttle were the only consistent performers after Onyemata returned from a suspension, with Albert Huggins and Malcolm Roach both seeing decreased roles as the 2021 season wore on. Now the Saints have added veteran free agents Kentavius Street, Jaleel Johnson, and Josh Black to the mix, as well as a late-round draft pick in Jordan Jackson. There’s real opportunity here.

Linebackers

AP Photo/Derick Hingle

Roster locks (3): Demario Davis, Pete Werner, Kaden Elliss

Roster spots available: Two to four

I’m really uncertain about the plans here. Davis and Werner are going to be starting and playing the vast majority of snaps, and Elliss has gotten the first nod ahead of Zack Baun each of the last two years as the strongside linebacker (with Baun eventually working his way into the lineup, and playing a lot of snaps on special teams). Value in the kicking game has mattered a lot here, too; it’s how Andrew Dowell has stayed around as long as he has. Adding new players in D’Marco Jackson, Eric Wilson, Nephi Sewell, and Isaiah Pryor doesn’t really illuminate the picture. I’m curious to see how it plays out. If the Saints don’t plan on fielding many linebackers, it doesn’t make sense to run six-deep (which is what they did to open the season last year, whittling down the group as the year wore on).

Safeties

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Roster locks (4): Tyrann Matheiu, Marcus Maye, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, J.T. Gray

Roster spots available: Maybe one

It’s going to be really tough for anyone to elbow their way into this part of the depth chart. The top spots are set, and Gray is an All-Pro special teams ace who will make the cut for his skills in the kicking game alone. Veterans like Justin Evans and Daniel Sorensen have their work cut out for them, to say nothing of Smoke Monday, an undrafted rookie. Second-year pro Bryce Thompson might be ahead of each of them. It’s going to be a tough competition and depending on how things shake out, we might not see any of them make the cut.

Cornerbacks

AP Photo/Derick Hingle

Roster locks (5): Marshon Lattimore, Paulson Adebo, Alontae Taylor, Bradley Roby, P.J. Williams

Roster spots available: Maybe one

Same issue here at corner as at safety – the Saints’ investments are paying off at the top of the depth chart, where they’ve stacked talented youngsters and versatile veterans to assemble a really strong unit. Maybe one of last year’s practice squad players (Jordan Miller and Dylan Mabin) or an undrafted rookie (DaMarcus Fields or Vincent Gray) does enough to round out the group, with P.J. Williams seeing a lot of snaps at safety in dime sets, but it’s very much an uphill battle for those backups.

Roster breakdown

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Roster locks: 40

Roster spots available: 13

So we’re in a unique position. New Orleans won’t have many new spots opening up from last year’s roster, with minimal change at the top of the depth chart. With the exception of left tackle and the top three receivers, the rest of the Week 1 starting lineup is returning intact. They’re set on defense, too, with only three, maybe four new starters in the mix for 2022 (if rookie draft pick Alontae Taylor can win Paulson Adebo’s spot, with Pete Werner stepping up at linebacker and Tyrann Mathieu and Marcus Maye expected to start at safety). For the most part players on the roster bubble competing for those 13-or-so openings will need to show they can be position-flexible and help out in the kicking game, which has been a point of emphasis for the Saints lately. And remember, 16 players can return to the practice squad after roster cuts in September.

