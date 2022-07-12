How many roster spots are up for grabs as Packers enter training camp?

The Green Bay Packers will take 90 players to the start of training camp later this month, but only 53 will make it to the final roster before the start of the regular season.

Competition is the name of the game this time of year. Players across training camps will be fighting for the chance to make final rosters.

It’s time to do a fun exercise: How many roster spots are actually open in Green Bay entering camp?

Many players can already be safely labeled as roster locks. And we can guess with some confidence about how many players the Packers will keep at various positions.

Here’s a closer look at the roster locks and the roster spots still available as the Packers approach training camp in 2022:

Quarterback

Jordan Love (10) and Aaron Rodgers participate in Packers training camp.

Roster locks (2): Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love

Roster spots available: Likely zero

Rodgers, the reigning two-time NFL MVP, and Love, a first-round pick entering Year 3, are locked in as the top two quarterbacks. The Packers simply don’t need a third on the 53-man roster. Danny Etling is the only other quarterback on the team right now, and he’s a likely practice squad candidate. Remember, the Packers released Kurt Benkert in large part because they knew he wasn’t making the 53-man roster as the No. 3. The Packers will keep a third quarterback on the practice squad.

Running backs

(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Roster locks (2): Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon

Roster spots available: One, maybe two

The Packers must find the No. 3 running back to keep behind Jones and Dillon. Kylin Hill’s recovery from an ACL injury complicates the issue. Patrick Taylor, who scored a touchdown in the season finale in Detroit, is the favorite if Hill isn’t ready and has to start the season on the PUP list. The Packers could reasonably keep Hill and Taylor or one of the undrafted rookies (Tyler Goodson, BJ Baylor) if Hill is close but not quite ready. Three is still the likely number here.

Wide receiver

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Roster locks (3): Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Christian Watson

Roster spots available: Three, maybe four

We’re not making any big assumptions here. Veteran Sammy Watkins is a good bet to make the team, but his extensive injury history means it’s not a guarantee. Amari Rodgers (third round, 2021) and Romeo Doubs (fourth round, 2022) are likely roster locks as recent draft picks. Add Watkins, Rodgers and Doubs to Lazard, Cobb and Watson and that could be Green Bay’s six. Seventh-round pick Samori Toure and holdovers Malik Taylor and Juwann Winfree could crack the top six if there’s an injury or development issue. The Packers might also entertain keeping seven receivers if there’s enough special teams value. There’s a lot left to be decided here.

Tight end

Roster locks (2): Marcedes Lewis, Josiah Deguara

Roster spots available: At least two

Tyler Davis is close to a lock, especially if Robert Tonyan (ACL) lands on the PUP list to start the regular season. Obviously, Tonyan would be another lock if he’s healthy. Dominique Dafney would be the favorite to be the No. 4 in any scenario without Tonyan, with Eli Wolf and Alize Mack as the competition entering camp.

Offensive line

(Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

Roster locks (7): David Bakhtiari, Josh Myers, Jon Runyan, Royce Newman, Yosh Nijman, Sean Rhyan, Zach Tom

Roster spots available: Two or three

Elgton Jenkins (ACL) could start the season on the PUP list, opening up a roster spot. The Packers need to find capable backups at tackle, guard and center this summer, putting the offensive line directly in the training camp spotlight. Don’t rule out a veteran addition here at some point. Recent draft picks Cole Van Lanen and Jake Hanson have opportunities to win roster spots as top backups.

Defensive line

Roster locks (5): Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry, Jarran Reed, TJ Slaton, Devonte Wyatt

Roster spots available: Maybe one

The Packers’ top five here look set in stone. And it’s possible the defense doesn’t need any more than five defensive linemen on the roster. If six is the number, Jack Heflin and rookie Jonathan Ford would be the top candidates.

Edge rusher

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Roster locks (2): Rashan Gary, Preston Smith,

Roster spots available: Two or three

Let the competition begin behind the top two at edge rusher, where only two spots are really locked in. Jonathan Garvin and Tipa Galeai played a handful of snaps as backups last season, and fifth-round pick Kingsley Enagbare is a good bet to make the team as a rookie. All three could make the team. Ladarius Hamilton, Randy Ramsey (who missed all of last season with an ankle injury), Kobe Jones and undrafted rookie Chauncey Manac will have an opportunity to win a roster spot. This is an unsettled position that could be begging for a veteran add.

Inside linebacker

Roster locks (3): De’Vondre Campbell, Quay Walker, Krys Barnes

Roster spots available: One or two

The Packers are going into camp with a solid top three at linebacker for the first times in ages. While Walker and Barnes battle it out to start, Ty Summers, Isaiah McDuffie, Ray Wilborn and a pair of undrafted rookies will compete to fill out the rest of the depth chart. It’s possible only one roster spot is available here, but the Packers might want five inside backers for special teams purposes.

Cornerback

Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK

Roster locks (3): Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas, Eric Stokes

Roster spots available: Two or three

Keisean Nixon and Shemar Jean-Charles are good bets as backups here, but camp will determine if they are up to the task. Kabion Ento, Rico Gafford, Kiondre Thomas and Raleigh Texada are the competition. The Packers might have the best starting trio of cornerbacks but also one of the weakest depth charts after the starters in the NFL.

Safety

Shawn Davis (30)

Roster locks (2): Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage

Roster spots available: Two or three

Nothing is set in stone here. Shawn Davis might be the front-runner to be the No. 3 entering camp, but much can change. Vernon Scott and Innis Gaines are the veteran holdovers with an opportunity to be a top backup, while seventh-round pick Tariq Carpenter could be a special teams weapon right away. Tre Sterling is the undrafted sleeper.

Specialists

Roster locks (1): Pat O’Donnell

Roster spots available: Two (one kicker, one long snapper)

Mason Crosby is a good bet to make the team, but he’ll have to beat out promising rookie Gabe Brkic during camp. The long snapper competition comes down to Steven Wirtel vs. Jack Coco.

Roster breakdown

(AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Roster locks: 32

Roster spots available: 21

Admittedly, this was an extra conservative estimate. I wanted to make sure only rock-solid roster locks were included, so the actual number of locks is probably in the 38-40 range. Still, there is plenty to sort out with the roster configuration entering training camp, especially in terms of depth spots at key positions. The skill positions on offense aren’t settled, and the Packers may need to find 7-8 capable backups on defense. A few injury situations will create opportunities, too. Camp should be competitive in Green Bay this summer.

