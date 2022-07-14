How many roster spots are up for grabs as Bears enter training camp?

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the start of training camp, where players will gather at Halas Hall on July 26. Chicago will have to trim that roster from 90 to 53 players by the end of the preseason.

With a new regime in place — and plenty of movement on the roster — there aren’t many players are guaranteed a roster spot. That should make for plenty of competition this summer, whether it’s for starting jobs and/or roster spots.

But there are a handful of players who appear to be locks for the Bears’ 53-man roster, even at this point of the summer.

Here’s a closer look at the roster locks and the roster spots still available as the Bears approach training camp in 2022:

Quarterback

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Roster locks (2): Justin Fields, Trevor Siemian

Roster spots available: Zero

There’s no question that Justin Fields is the starter heading into the 2022 season, where he’ll get most of the reps during training camp. Following the release of Nick Foles this offseason, the Bears brought in Trevor Siemian to serve as Fields’ backup. There’s nothing uncertain at the quarterback position heading into camp.

Running back

AP Photo/David Banks

Roster locks (2): David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert

Roster spots available: Three

David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert will play a key role in Chicago’s run-heavy offense, and they’re natural locks for the roster. Fullback Khari Blasingame also figures to play a prominent role on offense, and he’s expected to earn a roster spot. Darrynton Evans and rookie Trestan Ebner are the other running backs on the roster, and assuming the Bears carry five running backs, should both earn a roster spot.

Wide receiver

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Roster locks (3): Darnell Mooney, Byron Pringle, Velus Jones Jr.

Roster spots available: Three

The Bears have several roster spots up for grabs at wide receiver. At this point, Darnell Mooney, Byron Pringle and rookie Velus Jones Jr. look to be the only locks for the roster. Although Equanimeous St. Brown, who follows offensive coordinaor Luke Getsy from Green Bay, appears to be in line for that fourth spot. Behind him, it’ll be newcomer N’Keal Harry, Dante Pettis and Tajae Sharpe, among others, competing for what looks to be two final roster spots.

Tight end

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Roster locks (1): Cole Kmet

Roster spots available: Two, maybe three

At this point, Cole Kmet is the only tight end who’s guaranteed to make the roster. With that said, the addition of veterans Ryan Griffin and James O’Shaughnessy indicate the importance of the run game this season given their blocking strengths. Both are expected to provide key depth at tight end. But depending on how many tight ends Chicago decides to carry, it looks to be just Kmet, Griffin and O’Shaughnessy.

Offensive line

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Roster locks (5): Cody Whitehair, Lucas Patrick, Larry Borom, Teven Jenkins, Braxton Jones

Roster spots available: Nine, maybe 10

There are plenty of questions about the starting offensive line combination. But when it comes to roster locks, there’s a potential starting combination already in place. Cody Whitehair and Lucas Patrick are the only locks at their respective left guard and center positions, but there are three spots up for grabs between Larry Borom, Teven Jenkins and Braxton Jones. Sam Mustipher, who’s been occupying the right guard position during the offseason, also figures into things. The Bears have three other rookie offensive linemen who appear poised to lock down roster spots, where the expectation is there will be nine or 10.

Edge rusher

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Roster locks (3): Robert Quinn, Trevis Gipson, Al-Quadin Muhammad

Roster spots available: Two

The Bears have their top three edge rushers in Robert Quinn, Trevis Gipson and Al-Quadin Muhammad, who are all locks to make the roster. That leaves two spots up for grabs, where fifth-round rookie Dominique Robinson appears poised to earn some playing time. Other players competing for those final two spots include Charles Snowden and Sam Kamara, who are entering their second season with Chicago, along with undrafted rookie Carson Taylor.

Interior defensive line

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Roster locks (1): Justin Jones

Roster spots available: Four, maybe five

The defensive line has undergone a lot of change this offseason following the departure of three starters along the interior. Right now, Justin Jones is the only lock to make the roster, where he’ll fill the all-important three-technique role in Matt Eberflus’ defense. It’s a safe bet that Khyiris Tonga, Angelo Blackson and Mario Edwards will also earn spots. Mike Pennel, who is making his second stint with the Bears, also appears in line for a roster spot.

Linebacker

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Roster locks (2): Roquan Smith, Nicholas Morrow

Roster spots available: Three

There are only two locks at the linebacker position in Roquan Smith and newcomer Nicholas Morrow, who will occupy the weak side and middle linebacker positions in Eberflus’ defense. But outside of them, there are presumably three roster spots up for grabs. Matthew Adams appears to be the favorite to land the starting strong side linebacker role. Veterans Noah Dawkins, Joe Thomas and Caleb Johnson, along with undrafted rookie Jack Sanborn, will also be competing for a roster spot.

Cornerback

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Roster locks (2): Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon

Roster spots available: Four, maybe five

The Bears improved the cornerback position this offseason. But with that said, only Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon are true locks for the roster. Tavon Young and Thomas Graham Jr., who are competing for the starting nickel cornerback job, should earn roster spots, as should Kindle Vildor. But there’s plenty of competition to be had for roster spots among Duke Shelley, Greg Stroman and Jayson Stanley.

Safety

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Roster locks (3): Eddie Jackson, Jaquan Brisker, DeAndre Houston-Carson

Roster spots available: One

The Bears have their top three safeties in Eddie Jackson, rookie Jaquan Brisker and DeAndre Houston-Carson, who will play pivotal roles this season. That final roster spot will likely come down to free-agent addition Dane Cruikshank and seventh-round rookie Elijah Hicks. And right now, Cruikshank appears to have the upper hand.

Special teams

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Roster locks (3): Cairo Santos, Patrick Scales, Trenton Gill

Roster spots available: Likely zero

Considering that Cairo Santos, Patrick Scales and Trenton Gill are the only players at their respective positions on the roster, they all appear locks to make the final 53. Earlier this offseason, the Bears released undrafted rookie long snapper Antonio Ortiz and punter Ryan Winslow, leaving just three players at the specialist position.

