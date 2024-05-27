How many rookies will start for the Steelers in 2024?

The Pittsburgh Steelers put together one of the best draft classes in the NFL in 2024. Pittsburgh made seven picks and all of them have the potential to start at some point in their careers.

But in 2024 the Steelers roster has some needs and we want to see how many of the rookie class crack the starting lineup this season. Here is the full rundown of Steelers picks:

First round – OT Troy Fautanu, Washington

Second round – C Zach Frazier, West Virginia

Third round – WR Roman Wilson, Michigan

Third round – LB Payton Wilson, North Carolina State

Fourth round – IOL Mason McCormick, South Dakota State

Sixth round – DL Logan Lee, Iowa

Sixth round – DB Ryan Watts, Texas

We feel like as of now, there are three rookies who should be starters on Week One. Offensive tackle Troy Fautanu, center Zach Frazier and wide receiver Roman Wilson make the most sense. Inside linebacker Payton Wilson has an outside chance as well but beyond that, it feels more like these guys are future starters but key rotational guys as early as this season.

Cast your vote and tell us how many rookies you predict will start this season.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire