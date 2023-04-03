How many roles do the Browns have vacant before the 2023 NFL Draft?

The Cleveland Browns have done a great job of filling the biggest holes on their roster in free agency. From defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson to wide receiver Elijah Moore, the Browns have been aggressive to add talent to their roster in NFL free agency. And now they have eight draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft to do the same.

With just over three weeks until the draft, what positions do the Browns still need to find a solid starter to fill to void? Spoiler alert: the offense does not have anything outside of depth while the defense still has a significant amount of snaps to figure out.

A third running back

A year ago, the Browns only kept two running backs active on gameday, scratching newly signed Jacksonville Jaguar D’Ernest Johnson weekly. However, with second-year player Jerome Ford contributing only on special teams and no real in-season reps at running back, the Browns may look to add a third talent to the room.

It is an uncomfortable position that nobody likes to have, but the contract of Nick Chubb becomes a talking point after this season as well.

Defensive tackle

While the Browns signed three defensive tackles in free agency, including Dalvin Tomlinson, they do not have a proven second starter on the unit. The guaranteed money on the contracts of Maurice Hurst and Trysten Hill was so low that neither is a lock to make the roster.

The Browns are essentially throwing Hurst and Hill into a cage with Jordan Elliott, Perrion Winfrey, and Tommy Togiai to see who can come out with roster spots to breed competition at the rotational spots in that room. A second starter is still needed, however.

Linebacker

Bringing back Anthony Walker Jr. and Sione Takitaki to breed leadership and depth in the locker room was a needed move, but the Browns lack anything of note beyond 2023 on the roster. This could be a position the Browns address sooner in the 2023 NFL Draft than many think.

Nickel Cornerback

Greg Newsome II is not going to play in the slot anymore and will likely start opposite Denzel Ward. The Browns ran nickel around 75 percent of the time, so the job of nickel cornerback is a starting job on this defense. And one the Browns need to find. The nickel position requires a high IQ, a willingness to fit the run, and the ability to cover without the help of the boundary. It is not an easy job.

Third safety

The Browns played a third safety on the field a massive 259 snaps in 2022. And while they have a change at defensive coordinator, Jim Schwartz runs a similar scheme as the previous one. With the amount of DIME packages the Browns run, a third safety who can consistently contribute in the box is a necessity. And a role they still have to fill.

