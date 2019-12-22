Many reasons behind Raiders' disappointing season, Chris Simms says

What ... happened?

The Raiders were off to a promising start this season defeating the Broncos, Colts and Bears before their bye week. But the winning didn't last long and the team finds themselves in the midst of a four-game losing streak. Including the devastating loss during the Oakland Coliseum finale.

Where did it all go wrong? NBC Sports football analyst Chris Simms has a few things for us to look at.

"First off, I mean, hey -- they got screwed over by the refs last week, I mean Derek Carr, he slid inbounds, the clock should have kept running -- that certainly gave Jacksonville a lot more time to then go down and score the game-winning touchdown -- so some bad luck involved," Simms said.

Simms then added that when it comes to the Raiders, they're still in the rebuilding process -- specifically the defense despite all of the young talents it possesses.

The lack of difference-makers on the team changes things as well. There is plenty of there, but not necessarily one individual that could turn the team back on its legs ... and that team has Josh Jacobs.

That, along with the lack of receiving help turned the season's entirety at the bad end of the snowball effect.

Hopefully, with the return of Hunter Renfrow, that could change. The young pass catcher had been out with a broken rib and a punctured lung that he suffered against the Jets a month ago. He's feeling better and even said he noticed some improvements to his game from during his time away.

