Many questions for Chargers to tackle with 13th pick of NFL draft

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeff Miller
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FILE - Northwestern offensive lineman Rashawn Slater participates in the school&#39;s Pro Day football workout for NFL scouts in Evanston, Ill., in this Tuesday, March 9, 2021, file photo. Slater is as possible first round pick in the NFL Draft, April 29-May 1, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Many project the Chargers will select Northwestern offensive tackle Rashawn Slater with the 13th pick of the NFL draft. (Charles Rex Arbogast / Associated Press)

When Tom Telesco took an offensive lineman in the first round most recently, the pick immediately was criticized by many observers as being a reach.

He could draft a tackle at No. 13 overall Thursday and already there is talk of reach.

This time, though, the subject is actual reach, as in the arm length of the leading tackles coming out of college.

“It’s something we’ve looked at since I’ve been in this business,” said Telesco, who is preparing for his ninth draft as Chargers general manager. “It’s not the biggest trait we look for, but it’s part of it. I don’t get too caught up in the arm length.”

Among the tackles widely considered to be the best available, Christian Darrisaw is one of the few with a reach in excess of 34 inches, the most talked-about standard. The arms of the former Virginia Tech tackle have been measured at 34.5 inches.

Many of the other top tackles, including Penei Sewell (Oregon) and Rashawn Slater (Northwestern), come up a bit short.

“You look at the different tackles that are playing in this league,” Telesco continued. “There are some with very long arms, some with less than 33-inch arms and, really, their performance is no different.”

The advantages of having long arms are obvious when the job description includes keeping defenders away from the quarterback. But an offensive lineman with shorter arms can make up the difference with things such as footwork and lateral quickness.

Telesco said there are at least three qualities that trump how far a lineman can reach.

“Personally, I look more at athletic ability, strength, football intelligence,” he said. “I would probably hit those three — just off the top of my head — first before I worried about arm length.”

The Chargers have rebuilt their offensive line and still need a left tackle. Slater and Darrisaw are the names that most often have been linked to them at No. 13.

Drafting Sewell almost certainly would require a trade up inside the top 10. Detroit, at No. 7, is one team known to be looking to move down.

Last year, Telesco moved into the first round for a second pick, linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. at No. 23. Telesco never has given up a future first-round pick to move up, however, something that might be required to secure Sewell.

“Those are heavy, heavy discussions to do that,” he said. “I think we have a pretty intelligent scouting staff, both college and pro. But predicting next year, what that draft really is going to look like in the first round. … I know people say they can do it, but it’s hard to do.”

“It would have to be a unique circumstance, I think, for us to do that. But you gotta be flexible.”

Telesco hasn’t used a first-round pick on an offensive lineman since 2013, his first year with the Chargers. With the 11th selection that year, he took D.J. Fluker out of Alabama.

Fluker started 59 games over four years before the Chargers cut him in March of 2017. He produced a solid rookie season playing right tackle, but his performance steadily slipped, the Chargers eventually moving him to guard.

Fluker has since played with the New York Giants, Seattle and Baltimore. He started eight games for the Ravens in 2020. Now 30, Fluker signed this month with Miami.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Who are the top 5 most important Lakers? Owner Jeanie Buss draws heat for her answer

    Given the Lakers' history, any top-five answer is tough.

  • Suns beat Clippers, clinch first playoff spot in 11 years

    PHOENIX (AP) Devin Booker was in middle school and starting center Deandre Ayton was 11 years old when the Phoenix Suns were last in the playoffs. Paul scored 28 points, Booker added 21 and the Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 109-101 to secure a spot in the postseason for the first time since 2010. ''We are not satisfied, we're not settling,'' second-year Suns coach Monty Williams said.

  • NHL roundup: Lightning, Panthers clinch playoff bids

    Brayden Point tallied a goal and two assists, Alex Barre-Boulet scored and Ondrej Palat added two assists as the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning rode strong production from their top line to defeat the Chicago Blackhawks 7-4 on Tuesday night and clinch a playoff berth. Alex Killorn added two goals and Blake Coleman had a goal and an assist as Tampa Bay improved to 7-3-0 in its past 10 games by winning for the third straight time.

  • NHL roundup: Knights top Avs for 10th straight win

    William Karlsson set a club record for the fastest goal to start a game as the Vegas Golden Knights extended their franchise-record winning streak to 10 games with a 5-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night in Las Vegas. Karlsson's goal after 10 seconds set the tone. Vegas' Max Pacioretty had two goals and an assist, while Mark Stone had a goal and two assists.

  • NFL 2021 mock draft: Trevor Lawrence is No1 but who are the sleeper picks?

    This year’s top prospects are about to enter the professional ranks. We assess the best young players coming out of college as Thursday’s first round looms Trevor Lawrence is far ahead of the competition in this year’s NFL draft. Photograph: Ross D Franklin/AP Editor’s note: the list below is the players we believe teams will draft rather than who we think they should draft. 1) Jacksonville Jaguars Pick: Trevor Lawrence, quarterback, Clemson. The Jaguars cannot miss with Lawrence. He dominated from minute one as a freshman through to the end of his junior year and is seen as one of the most promising quarterbacks ever. He hits all three levels accurately, has a delicate touch and can keep a defense off balance with his running. Lawrence should be the face of Jacksonville’s franchise for a decade or more. 2) New York JetsPick: Zach Wilson, quarterback, BYU. Another dead cert is Wilson receiving New York’s crown of thorns. Incredible in his final season for BYU, he delivered the highest grade from a college passer ever recorded by Pro Football Focus, beating marks set by Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. His improvisational talent (much like his namesake in Seattle) makes him a great fit for Jets head coach Robert Saleh as there will be teething problems. Wilson will need more help in protection and weapons than his predecessor to flourish, but GM Joe Douglas appears to (maybe) have figured that problem out after a promising free agency. 3) San Francisco 49ers (from Houston, via Miami)Pick: Mac Jones, quarterback, Alabama. GM John Lynch has put faith in head coach Kyle Shanahan to find the team’s next franchise quarterback after moving up to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo. They should go for Justin Fields but toasting Clemson with broken ribs in the college playoff semi-finals seems to have been overlooked because of (unfounded) questions about work ethic. Not the greatest of looks, but back to Jones. What he lacks in flashy big throws he makes up for with supreme decision-making and pinpoint accuracy. Sounds better than Jimmy G already. 4) Atlanta FalconsPick: Trey Lance, quarterback, North Dakota State. The Falcons start planning for the post-Matt Ryan era. Ryan turns 36 in May and with Matt Schaub finally gone, Lance can immediately step in as his backup. The Falcons can nab the best running QB in the class – and he has a huge, if sometimes inaccurate, arm. 5) Cincinnati BengalsPick: Penei Sewell, offensive tackle, Oregon. Cincinnati may consider upgrading their gossamer-thin o-line so that Joe Burrow doesn’t need to run for his life every time he drops back. Sewell should give his QB some room to work. He allowed only 15 pressures on 706 blocking attempts in college and, helpfully for the Bengals’ mediocre running game, he is a master at breaking open lanes too. 6) Miami Dolphins (from Philadelphia) Pick: Kyle Pitts, tight end, Florida. Miami pick up a premium offensive weapon. A supreme playmaker, the comparisons with George Kittle and Travis Kelce will worry the AFC East if he lands with the Dolphins. Should kick on QB Tua Tagovailoa’s development too. 7) Detroit LionsPick: Ja’Marr Chase, wide receiver, LSU. The cupboard is bare at receiver (and everywhere else) for the Lions after losing Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones in free agency. The Lions take the best on the board in Chase. The receiver’s pace and ability to create late separation should give Jared Goff a better chance of picking up a few wins while Detroit’s rebuild continues into next season. 8) Carolina PanthersPick: Devonta Smith, wide receiver, Alabama. Heisman winner Smith is the tonic Sam Darnold needs to make an instant splash in Carolina (I still believe, Sam). A daunting Panthers offense could be in the making with Christian McCaffrey and DJ Moore around too. 9) Denver Broncos Pick: Justin Fields, quarterback, Ohio State. The mission to replace Peyton Manning is finally over, five long Brock Osweiler nightmare-laced years forgotten. Fields mercifully falls in Denver’s lap after being unfairly pegged to flame out like fellow Buckeye Dwayne Haskins. He will do anything but. 10) Dallas CowboysPick: Patrick Surtain, cornerback, Alabama. Dallas need urgent help at cornerback. Surtain is a solid bet after putting up three years of efficient production for Alabama and fits Dan Quinn’s hybrid 4-3 scheme. 11) New York GiantsPick: Kwity Paye, edge rusher, Michigan. The G-men were surprisingly stout against the run last season but struggled against the pass. Paye has great quickness and strength, perfect tools for creating quarterback pressure or setting the edge. 12) Philadelphia Eagles (from San Francisco, via Miami)Pick: Jaylen Waddle, wide receiver, Alabama. The veterans have flown the coop, while JJ Arcega-Whiteside and Jalen Reagor appear unfortunate busts, so receiver talent is top of the agenda. Waddle’s explosive speed will stretch the field adding a deep threat for Jalen Hurts or living statue Joe Flacco. 13) Los Angeles ChargersPick: Christian Darrisaw, offensive tackle, Virginia Tech. LA have their quarterback but need one final piece on their revamped offensive line. Incumbent left tackle Trey Pipkins was fifth in missed blocks in 2020 while 6ft 5in, 322lb Darrisaw only coughed up six in 293 attempts last season. Justin Herbert, MVP? 14) Minnesota VikingsPick: Rashawn Slater, offensive tackle, Northwestern. Kirk Cousins needs help: an average of three sacks a game punished their quarterback last season. The Vikings’ best bet is Slater. Five pressures allowed in 11 starts in the Big Ten should help keep Cousins from being acquainted with the ground quite so often. 15) New England PatriotsPick: Christian Barmore, defensive tackle, Alabama. Unless New England trade up, or have Jimmy G on their radar, the sensible pick is adding a stud on the interior to bring back the trademark fire on defense. Barmore is an elite pass rusher and run stuffer, a Belichickian dream. 16) Arizona CardinalsPick: Jaycee Horn, cornerback, Virginia Tech. The Cardinals waved goodbye to their starting corner pairing so they reach for Horn. A fierce defender in man coverage who can be a shutdown starter from the off in Arizona. 17) Las Vegas Raiders Micah Parsons could be chasing Patrick Mahomes for years to come. Photograph: Barry Reeger/AP Pick: Micah Parsons, linebacker, Penn State. The Raiders might need more help on the o-line but Parsons is too good to pass on. Electric in stopping the run and rushing the passer. Patrick Mahomes may not quake in his cleats but some help stopping him regularly dropping 35 points on you feels the right option. 18) Miami DolphinsPick: Teven Jenkins, offensive tackle, Oklahoma State. Miami keep building for Tagovailoa. Confidence was in short supply for their rookie, and he will benefit from greater trust in his protection with Jenkins holding the fort. Should start from week one, an outstanding, brutal pass and run blocker. 19) WashingtonPick: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, linebacker, Notre Dame. Washington might be tempted by a left tackle but Owusu-Koramoah’s ability to improve Ron Rivera’s already nasty defense could keep the cupcake NFC East locked up for another year. Frequently lined up in the slot for Notre Dame, versatility is his strong suit. 20) Chicago BearsPick: Trevon Moehrig, safety, TCU. The Bears backfield could be a dangerous place to visit with the addition of Moehrig. He excels in the slot and at free safety while doing his best work as part of a tandem, so working with 2018 All-Pro Eddie Jackson bodes well. 21) Indianapolis ColtsPick: Jaelan Phillips, edge rusher, Miami. The Colts could use a partner for DeForest Buckner. Phillips has an alarming injury history but his knack of breezing past offensive lineman is unique in this class. A risk but with potential for huge reward. 22) Tennessee TitansPick: Rashod Bateman, wide receiver, Minnesota. Bateman can swing to Ryan Tannehill’s rescue out wide or in the slot. He was knocked for a lack of athleticism, but the Titans will benefit from the draft cognoscenti’s lack of empathy regarding a brutal bout of Covid for the receiver that left Bateman bedridden for two weeks and 10lbs lighter. 23) New York Jets (from Seattle)Pick: Gregory Rousseau, edge rusher, Miami. Rousseau is boom or bust but Robert Saleh’s defense needs talent on the edge to succeed. There is a small sample size of his work to assess after he was injured as a freshman and then opted out due to Covid concerns. But Rousseau led the ACC in sacks and tackles for a loss in 13 games back in 2019. 24) Pittsburgh SteelersPick: Alijah Vera-Tucker, offensive tackle, USC. Pittsburgh’s offensive line needs major surgery to get the running game going again. Vera-Tucker can play both guard and tackle while specialising in run blocking. Perfect … if they can find another Le’Veon Bell in round two. 25) Jacksonville Jaguars (from LA Rams)Pick: Elijah Moore, wide receiver, Ole Miss. They have their star quarterback but Lawrence needs targets. Moore fits the bill as a receiver with speed who excels in the slot and has the often overlooked skill of slipping those in pursuit. 26) Cleveland BrownsPick: Jamin Davis, linebacker, Kentucky. Davis finds a new home in Cleveland. A likely starter come September considering the Browns’ talent-lite linebacking crew. Davis chases runners down with ease and can play on the inside or outside. 27) Baltimore RavensPick: Azeez Ojulari, edge rusher, Georgia. Ojulari is undersized but as fast as lightning with sublime technique. If he hits the gym in Baltimore he has a host of veterans to learn from while bolstering their pass rush. 28) New Orleans Saints Terrace Marshall Jr could remain in Louisiana and join the Saints. Photograph: Brett Duke/AP Pick: Terrace Marshall Jr, wide receiver, LSU. Marshall would be a great asset if New Orleans take the Jameis Winston route at quarterback. A downfield threat who catches contested balls with ease. 29) Green Bay PackersPick: Greg Newsome, cornerback, Northwestern. The Packers have no glaring holes in the roster but Newsome would be a great partner for second-team All-Pro Jaire Alexander. Airtight coverage will leave receivers in the NFC North gasping for air. 30) Buffalo BillsPick: Carlos Basham Jr, edge rusher, Wake Forest. Buffalo’s pass rush needs a refresh with Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison into their 30s. Basham is an explosive 285lb force of nature who any tackle will hate blocking. A positive coronavirus test cut his final year short but he should slot straight into the Bills’ rotation on defense. 31) Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City)Pick: Jayson Oweh, edge rusher, Penn State. Oweh’s technique is not perfect but his unbelievable athletic ability balances his deficiencies somewhat. A roll of the dice and another defensive talent to help drive a deep playoff run. 32) Tampa Bay BuccaneersPick: Levi Onwuzurike, defensive tackle, Washington. The Bucs need defensive depth. Onwuzurike as an understudy to Vita Vea fits the bill. There are few better to show the rookie how to wreak havoc from the inside.

  • 10 twists that could throw the 2021 NFL draft for a loop

    If you think you know what to expect in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, think again. Plenty of surprise picks and trades could be coming.

  • If a Deshaun Watson trade materializes during the 2021 NFL draft, it will be a one-team pursuit

    If a full-slate settlement were ever to happen in Watson’s legal cases, it would be with the aim of getting him traded to Miami.

  • Nikola Jokic blocks Zion Williamson at the rim to secure controversial win for Nuggets

    He wasn't called for a foul at the end of Wednesday night's game, but other angles of the block left plenty of Pelicans fans furious with the no-call.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Bold predictions for the 1st round

    Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling makes his bold predictions for the first round of the 2021 NFL draft

  • Bryce Harper leaves game after taking 97 mph fastball to his face: 'Everything feels good'

    Harper's HBP was just the start of a dramatic sixth inning between the Phillies and Cardinals.

  • Daigle's Final 2021 NFL Mock Draft

    John Daigle unveils his final mock draft ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.

  • Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo strikes out Braves star Freddie Freeman amid blowout

    The reigning NL MVP is no match for Anthony Rizzo, apparently.

  • Miguel Cabrera: White Sox accused Tigers of sign stealing, 'Get the (expletive) out of here'

    Miguel Cabrera said he believed the Chicago White Sox — specifically second baseman Nick Madrigal — accused the Tigers of stealing signs.

  • Former Ravens defensive lineman Justin Bannan facing up to 50 years in prison for shooting woman in 2019

    Justin Bannan played with the Ravens for four seasons. Now, he's facing up to 50 years in prison for shooting a woman in 2019

  • Yankees takeaways from Wednesday's 7-0 win over Orioles, including Domingo German's seven scoreless innings

    Fueled by a three-run homer from 3B Gio Urshela, the Yankees bats came alive early and RHP Domingo German cruised with a lead en route to New York's 7-0 win over the Orioles at Camden Yards in Baltimore.

  • NFL Rumors: Patriots working on new contract for 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo

    The New England Patriots reportedly are working on a new contract for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to complete a deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

  • Celtics’ Payton Pritchard surges to third overall in Rookie Wire’s Power Rankings

    The Oregon native is starting to turn heads with his recent play.

  • Umpire makes awful obstruction call in Brewers vs. Marlins

    The umpiring crew for Brewers vs. Marlins Wednesday made arguably the worst ruling of the season, calling obstruction when there was absolutely no obstruction.

  • 2021 NFL Draft Rumors: Patriots actively discussing trading 15th pick

    The Patriots reportedly have been "active on the phones" exploring ways to move up or down from the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

  • Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes falls to No. 2 in NFL merchandise sales for 2020

    Tom Brady's move to the Buccaneers helped him move past Mahomes in merchandise sales for the 2020 NFL season.