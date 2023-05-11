How many prime time games will the Steelers get?

Thursday is NFL schedule release day and we will finally know what the Pittsburgh Steelers road back to the playoffs is going to look like. The popularity of the Steelers across the country is undeniable and this means the team will always draft multiple prime time games.

But how many will the Steelers get this season? The cap for games in prime time is five but this limit does not include holiday games or games that get flexed out.

option not selected

Not so fast!

You can't place a vote until you make a selection first.

Got it

Cast your vote and let us know how many games in prime time you predict the Steelers to get this season.

More Steelers Wire News!

Steelers release CB Arthur Maulet AI determines Steelers greatest NFL franchise of all time Will the Steelers finally get a home game in Week 1?

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire