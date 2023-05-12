How many prime-time games do the Eagles have in 2023?

Last season, the Eagles were an ascending team in the NFC despite being amid a retooling, and with potential comes respect from the league offices.

The Birds are stacked with an All-Pro at the quarterback, wide receiver, center, right tackle, and cornerback positions.

Philadelphia is again among the league leaders in primetime matchups this season, and after playing five-night games in 2022, the maximum of seven could be in reach.

Depending on the Eagles’ record heading down the stretch in 2023, there could be room for two more flexed games at night.

With the schedule now revealed, here’s a look at Philadelphia’s five prime-time matchups.

Week 2: Thursday, September 14 vs. Minnesota Vikings at 8:15 PM (Prime Video/94WIP)

In a rematch of a Week 2 beatdown from last season, Minnesota will return to Philadelphia for a Thursday night football matchup against the Eagles on Amazon.

Justin Jefferson will look for revenge against cornerback Darius Slay.

Week 3: Monday, September 25 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7:15 PM (ABC)

The Buccaneers are still respected among schedule makers and host Philadelphia on a Monday night in an intriuging contest.

Week 7: Sunday, October 22 vs. Miami Dolphins at 8:20 PM+ (NBC)

In a game featuring tons of star power at the wide receiver position, the Dolphins will head to Philly one week before Halloween in an intriguing Sunday night matchup.

Week 11: Monday, November 20 at Kansas City Chiefs at 8:15 PM+ (ESPN/ABC)

The Super Bowl rematch will be played on a Monday night in Kansas City, and it’ll actually kickoff a holiday week and huge slate of college and NFL games.

Week 14: Sunday, December 10 at Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 PM+ (NBC)

In a game that could have NFC playoff implications, Philadelphia and Dallas will meet for the second and final time during the regular season. The matchup will be played in the midst of a brutal eight week stretch of seven games.

