How many points did Caitlin Clark score today? No. 1 pick shoved hard in team's second win

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever have added another "W" in the win column.

The Fever picked up their second win of the season, and their first win at home in Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with a highly contested 71-70 win over the Chicago Sky and Angel Reese, Clark's former college rival.

And things got chippy. With 15.1 seconds remaining in the third quarter as the Fever led 53-49, Chicago's Chennedy Carter blindsided Clark and shoulder checked her from behind as Aliyah Boston was trying to inbound the ball to Clark. A common, away from the play foul was called on Carter and it was not upgraded to a flagrant foul after referees reviewed the non-basketball play, despite calls from the Fever and broadcasters.

“I ain’t answering no Caitlin Clark questions," Carter said after the game. Chicago Coach Teresa Weatherspoon stepped in after more follow-up questions: "That's enough. We're good."

Clark downplayed the incident after the game. "It is what it is. It's a physical game. Go make the free throw and execute on offense," said Clark, who converted her free throw, which proved to be the difference in the game.

Here's an extended look at the Caitlin Clark - Chennedy Carter incident, there was more to it than the shoulder check and Clark was clearly talking to her on the way back up the floor from the prior basket by Indiana pic.twitter.com/1XG1RyzTw4 — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) June 1, 2024

How many points did Caitlin Clark score?

Clark finished the night with 11 points, shooting 4-for-11 from the field and 2-for-9 from 3-point range. Clark also had eight rebounds, six assists, one steal and five turnovers in 37 minutes of play. She's the second player in WNBA history to record 150+ points, 50+ rebounds and 50+ assists through their first 10 career games, joining the New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu.

Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with 18 points, two rebounds and two assists, including a three-point play where Mitchell got a tip-pass from Erica Wheeler to send the sold-out crowd of over 17,000 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse into pandemonium. (Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton and ESPN's Pat McAfee were both in the building.)

“The place erupted. I mean, that just gives you so much juice," Fever head coach Christie Sides said. "It's really exciting. These guys are going to stick with us if we keep playing hard.”

Clark added, "Number two, got to keep them coming."

Saturday marked the first professional game between Clark, Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, who made her WNBA debut after the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft was sidelined with a shoulder injury. Reese had eight points and 13 rebounds in the loss, while Cardoso had 11 points and six rebounds.

Clark and Reese's rivalry dates to their collegiate days at Iowa and LSU after Reese repeatedly mocked Clark in the Tigers' 102-85 win over the Hawkeyes in the 2023 national championship game. It continued after Reese appeared to take a shot at Clark in a now-deleted tweet last month.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever win against Chicago Sky