How many points did Caitlin Clark score today? Fever star has near triple-double in win

Caitlin Clark flirted with a triple-double (again) as the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft helped the Indiana Fever to their fifth win of the season, 91-83 over the Chicago Sky in Indianapolis.

Clark led all scorers with 23 points and also dished nine assists and grabbed eight rebounds.

Her deep 3s, including a dagger with 3:06 to play, might get the attention but her best play of the game came with 5:52 to go, when she swatted Chicago guard Marina Mabrey on the perimeter, grabbed the ball and found Aliyah Boston for a bucket. That gave Indiana a 79-73 lead and big momentum.

Caitlin Clark HUGE block !!!!! pic.twitter.com/5Bv4vl4GQm — Bri Lewerke (@brilewerke) June 16, 2024

After a couple rough shooting games, Clark found a rhythm early Sunday against Chicago, hitting her first three attempts and finishing 7-of-11 from the field (she also went 6-of-6 from the line).

Clark threw the ball away five times, but her 1.8 assist-to-turnover ratio stands out as a positive.

The Fever and Clark are back in action Wednesday when they host the Washington Mystics Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. Clark scored 30 points against Washington, hitting seven 3s, in the Fever's 85-83 win on June 7.

