How many points did Caitlin Clark have? No. 1 pick sets Fever record with 13 assists

CHICAGO — Caitlin Clark's performance against the Chicago Sky was record-setting, even if it didn't result in a win.

Clark set Indiana Fever's record for assists in a single game with 13 in the 88-87 loss to the Sky, which snapped the Fever's four-game winning streak. She also had 17 points, with all of her field goals coming on 3-pointers, and six rebounds. She matched her career high with four steals and also had five turnovers.

The Fever had a chance to win their third in a row against the Sky, with Clark feeding Aliyah Boston with 2 seconds left. But Boston couldn't convert the shot in heavy traffic.

Fever guard Caitlin Clark had a career-high 13 assists against the Sky.

"I trust my teammates," Clark said. "Thirteen assists, that means my teammates scored off 13 of my passes. That's a really great number. So I'm going to give them the ball every time and give them the opportunity to score."

Perhaps the biggest positive was seeing the growing connection between Clark and Boston, the No. 1 picks in the last two WNBA drafts. Clark assisted on all but one of Boston's eight baskets as Boston finished with 18 points.

Clark and the Fever are back in action Thursday against the Seattle Storm in the third meeting this year between the teams. Clark had 20 points and nine assists in their last meeting, a 103-88 loss in Indianapolis on May 30, but also had seven turnovers. In the first game, on May 22 in Seattle, Clark led the Fever with 21 points and had seven assists and seven rebounds in the 85-83 loss.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Caitlin Clark has 17 points and 13 assists in loss to Chicago Sky