How many points did Caitlin Clark score today? No. 1 pick scores career-high threes in win

Caitlin Clark did what Caitlin Clark does best on Friday in the Indiana Fever’s 85-83 win over the Washington Mystics — she set a career-high from beyond the arc.

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft knocked down a career-high seven 3-pointers in the Fever’s narrow victory on Friday, marking Indiana's third win of the season. Clark tied her career-high with 30 points, shooting 8-for-15 from the field and 7-for-13 from three-point range, and the Fever needed every single point to edge the Mystics, who remain winless.

Clark's seven three-pointers tied Crystal Robinson for the WNBA's rookie record for the most threes in a game.

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever steals a pass in the first quarter against the Washington Mystics at Capital One Arena on June 07, 2024 in Washington, DC.

The Fever led by as many as 12 points in the first half before the Mystics closed the second quarter on a 13-4 run to come within two points of the Fever at halftime, 42-40.

That's when Clark got cooking in front of the sold-out crowd of 20,333 at Capital One Arena. She scored 20 of her 30 points in the second half and hit five consecutive threes, including a step-back three off the inbound pass from teammate Kelsey Mitchell to go up 75-68 with 7:58 left.

The Mystics, however, almost completed a comeback for their first win of the season. Washington's Karlie Samuelson, sister of Indiana's Katie Lou Samuelson, hit a quick three to bring the Mystics within one point of the Fever, 84-83, with 7.1 seconds remaining. Clark then converted one of two free throws to go up 85-83 with 5.1 seconds remaining and the Mystics weren't able to get a game-winning shot.

Clark would have set a new career-high in points if she would have hit her last free throw. Still, it was enough for a win. In addition to her 30 points, Clark had eight rebounds, six assists, four steals and eight turnovers.

Mystics rookie Aaliyah Edwards, the No. 6 overall pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft, had her second double-double in as many days, finishing with 10 points, 12 rebounds and two assists.

The Fever move to 3-9 on the season, while the Mystics drop to 0-11.

