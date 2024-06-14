How many points did Caitlin Clark score tonight? Clark turnover nearly costs Fever win

The Indiana Fever gave Katie Lou Samuelson a win over the Atlanta Dream for her 27th birthday.

The Fever held off a frenzied comeback from the Dream to win 91-84 Thursday. It's the Fever's fourth win of the season and the second victory at home at Indianapolis' Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana's Aliyah Boston led the charge with a double-double, matching her career high with 27 points, 13 rebounds and two assists.

"We are resilient. We knew they were going to come back," Boston said postgame. "We just had to make sure we were there every possession and we competed."

Caitlin Clark finished with as many points (7) as turnovers (7). She shot just 3-for-11 from the field, including 1-for-6 on 3-pointers, and had four rebounds and six assists. One of those turnovers came at a pivotal time. The Fever were up 85-82 with less than one minute remaining in the contest when Clark threw a pass behind teammate Kelsey Mitchell, resulting in a steal from the Dream's Cheyenne Parker-Tyus ... who threw an errant pass and instantly turned it back over to Mitchell, who laid it up to extend the Fever's lead to 87-82 with 47 seconds left.

The Fever had a 15-point halftime lead over the Dream following a dominant first half from Boston and Mitchell, who had 17 and 16 first-half points, respectively. Indiana was able to make its run due to the Dream's Rhyne Howard being limited with foul trouble. Howard picked up three early fouls and only played eight minutes in the first half.

All bets were off in the second half. The Fever came out ice cold in the third quarter, while Howard came out scorching hot. The Dream went on a 36-17 run to take the lead, 80-79, with 3:37 left in the fourth quarter on back-to-back 3-pointersfrom Howard, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2022 WNBA Draft.

The Fever, however, didn't panic and responded with a 12-4 run of their own to close the game and seal the win.

Mitchell finished with 24 points, two assists and two steals. Samuelson added 11 points and three rebounds off the bench. For the Dream, Howard had 26 points, two rebounds and two steals. Parker-Tyus added 18 points, six rebounds and five assists.

The Fever move to 4-10 on the season, while the Dream drop to 5-6.

