How many points did Caitlin Clark score tonight? Top pick helps Fever to fourth straight win

Caitlin Clark helped the Fever win their fourth consecutive game, leading a balanced attack Friday night in Indiana's 91-79 road win over the Atlanta Dream.

Clark, one of five Fever players in double figures, scored 16 points and added seven assists and four rebounds as Indiana led wire-to-wire. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft hit 6-of-12 field goals and knocked down 4-of 8 3-pointers, and the Fever team as a whole shot 11-for-21 from beyond the arc.

Clark hit her first bucket of the game three minutes into the first quarter, a 3-pointer from the "A" on the Dream's court, to set the tone for the Fever's outstanding shooting night.

Caitlin Clark nails the open TRIPLE to give the @indianafever an early lead ✅



📺 Fever-Dream on #IONWNBA pic.twitter.com/mZXiPKu2yC — WNBA (@WNBA) June 21, 2024

WNBA: A'ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark lead first round of 2024 All-Star voting

NaLyssa Smith led Indiana with 21 points and added nine rebounds for the Fever (7-10), who have won six of their last eight games. Kelsey Mitchell added 18 points, Aliyah Boston had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Katie Lou Samuelson chipped in 10 points off the bench.

"We're just playing together. We're finding our groove," Smith said. "Everybody's swinging it. Everybody's passing it to each other. We look good."

With Clark leading the way, the Fever had 24 assists on 37 made field goals, while outrebounding the Dream 35-30. Clark, in her 17th game, surpassed 100 assists in her young career and tied legendary point guard Sue Bird as the third-fastest player to reach that milestone.

Tina Charles, the 2012 WNBA MVP, scored a game-high 24 points and added seven rebounds for the Dream (6-8), who shattered their single-game home attendance record with 17,575 fans packing a sold-out State Farm Arena.

Allisha Gray added 19 points, Haley Jones 12 and Aerial Powers 10 for an Atlanta team missing leading scorer Rhyne Howard, who is nursing an injured left ankle.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How many points did Caitlin Clark score? Fever vs Dream stats