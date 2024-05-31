How many points did Caitlin Clark score tonight? Fever routed at home by Storm

Caitlin Clark scored 20 points and dished nine assists, but the Indiana Fever lost again Thursday night, getting blown out at home 103-88 by the Seattle Storm.

Five Storm players scored in double figures in the win, led by Jewell Loyd's 22. Both NaLyssa Smith (23 points, 10 rebounds) and Aliyah Boston (11 points, 12 rebounds) had double-doubles for Indiana, but the Fever let Seattle shoot 56.0% from the field for the game, leading to the loss. Indiana (1-8) remains near the bottom of WNBA standings; only the Washington Mystics (0-7) are worse.

After a scoreless first quarter, Clark heated up, notching 12 points in the second period. That included two 3s, the second of which caused a little kerfuffle between Clark and Seattle’s Victoria Vivians.

After Clark drained the 32-footer to bring Indiana within six, 34-28, Clark and Vivians bumped into each other and exchanged words. Clark was obviously heated about something Vivians said, but Boston rushed to separate the two before anything got too crazy. Still, both players were hit with technical fouls, Clark’s third of the season (the most in the league).

Clark also grabbed three rebounds and blocked one shot — she’s Indiana’s blocks leader for the season, with 10 total — but she also notched seven turnovers. As a team, Indiana threw the ball away 13 times, which led to 22 Seattle points. The Storm also dominated the Fever in the paint, outscoring Indiana 56-34.

The Fever were shorthanded Thursday, missing two starters. Forward Temi Fagbenle is out two to three weeks with a left foot injury, and guard Erica Wheeler missed the game for personal reasons.

Fever coach Christie Sides was also T’d up late in the third quarter, furious after Clark drove and missed a tough shot inside. There was lots of contact — Clark was knocked to the ground — and no foul call.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How many points did Caitlin Clark score? Fever vs Storm stats