How many points did Caitlin Clark score today? Fever rookie shutdown in blowout loss

The New York Liberty continue to dominate the Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark.

New York blitzed Indiana right out of the gate and the visiting team stood no chance, as the Liberty defeated the Fever 104-68 for their third win over Indiana this season.

The Fever were coming off their second win of the season after they beat the Chicago Sky on Saturday, but Sunday's game got out of hand early for the young team. Before they could blink, the Liberty were up 23-4 in the first period, and the lead grew to as much as 21 points in the first half.

Indiana was able to dwindle the deficit to 12 points in the third quarter, but New York responded with another run to blow the lead back open, and the Fever were unable to respond. The Liberty led by double-digits for all but the first three minutes of the game.

New York is now 3-0 against Indiana this season and has won by an average of 27.6 points. Sunday was also the second time this season the Liberty beat the Fever by 36 points.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) looks to drive past New York Liberty forward Kayla Thornton (5) in the second quarter at Barclays Center.

How many points did Caitlin Clark score?

It was Caitlin Clark's worst game of her young WNBA career in terms of scoring, finishing the game with a season-low three points. The 2024 No. 1 pick missed her first four shot attempts of the night as the Liberty began to pull away from the Fever.

Clark opened up the second quarter with a 3-pointer, but that would be the only shot she'd make for the entire game. In the fourth quarter, Clark appeared to be getting her ear checked by the training staff. She went to the locker room but returned to the bench before the game ended.

Along with her three points, Clark finished the night with five assists, two rebounds, two steals, one block and three turnovers in 28 minutes of action. She was 1-for-10 from the field and 1-for-7 from 3-point land.

Sunday capped off what was one of the most grueling schedules in the WNBA. The Fever started the season with 11 games in 20 days and they've played the most games so far this season. Now they'll get four days off – their longest break thus far – and will return to action against the winless-Washington Mystics on Friday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Caitlin Clark, Fever stats vs. Liberty: Rookie shutdown in big loss