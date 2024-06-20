How many points did Caitlin Clark score tonight? Top pick has double-double in Fever win

Caitlin Clark recorded a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds Wednesday, helping the Indiana Fever to an 88-81 win over the Washington Mystics. The 2024 No. 1 overall pick also dished six assists and grabbed four steals.

Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell scored 22 points apiece for the Fever, which won its third consecutive game and has now won four of its last five. The win gives Indiana a 6-10 overall record and keeps the Fever in playoff contention (in the WNBA, the top eight teams, regardless of conference, go to the postseason; the Fever currently sit in eighth place).

Clark put on a show Wednesday in front of her (new) home crowd, scoring five quick points in a 14-second span late in the second quarter when she hit a deep 3 then stole the ball and made a layup.

Deep three, followed by a steal and a bucket back-to-back?! 😳



Caitlin Clark is straight up BALLIN' in the 2Q



📲 Fever-Mystics on League Pass pic.twitter.com/esZTcstvAz — WNBA (@WNBA) June 19, 2024

Almost halfway through the season, Clark is averaging 16.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists; according to Las Vegas odds, she’s the heavy favorite to win Rookie of the Year honors.

After the Mystics pulled within two with 7:03 to play, the Fever reeled off a 7-0 run, capped by Clark’s 3 with 5:05 to play that gave Indiana breathing room again. Washington never led.

“When you can stack these wins that gives everybody confidence,” Clark said afterward on the broadcast. “We’re a young group. I think we’re starting to see our potential and what we’re able to do.”

Clark and the Fever have the chance to extend their winning streak Friday when they travel to Atlanta to face the Dream. It will be the start of a five-game road trip for Indiana.

Caitlin Clark, Fever vs Mystics highlights

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How many points did Caitlin Clark score? Fever vs Mystics stats