How many picks each conference produced in the first round of 2022 NFL draft
The NFL draft is the best time of the year for many football fans around the country.
Las Vegas is hosting the 2022 NFL draft from April 28 to April 30 and the first round on Thursday evening did not disappoint. It was full of trades, wide receivers and pass rushers.
The first five overall selections were defensive players, followed by a slew of offensive tackles and wide receivers taken off the board. It was a disappointing night for quarterbacks, however, as Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett was the only one selected in the first round by the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 20 overall.
In regards to players from Power Five conferences, it was a great night for the SEC and Big Ten, while the Big 12 found themselves on the losing end of the curve with zero selections.
Here’s a look at the conferences that produced at least one pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.
SEC (12)
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
No. 1: Travon Walker, DE, Georgia
No. 3: Derek Stingley, Jr, CB, LSU
No. 7: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
No. 9: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
No. 12: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
No. 13: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
No. 15: Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M
No. 18: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
No. 22: Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
No. 23: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
No. 28: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
No. 32: Lewis Cine, S, Georgia
Big Ten (7)
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
No. 2: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan
No. 10: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
No. 11: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
No. 16: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
No. 25: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
No. 30: George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue
No. 31: Daxton Hill, S, Michigan
ACC (4)
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
No. 6: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State
No. 17: Zion Johnson, G, Boston College
No. 20: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
No. 26: Jermaine Johnson, DE, Florida State
Pac-12 (4)
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
No. 5: Kayvon, Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon
No. 8: Drake London, WR, USC
No. 21: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
No. 27: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
AAC (2)
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
No. 4: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
No. 24: Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa
Independent (1)
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
No. 14: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
Missouri Valley (1)
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
No. 19: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
Southern Conference (1)
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
No. 29: Cole Strange, G, Chattanooga
