How many picks each conference produced in the first round of 2022 NFL draft

The NFL draft is the best time of the year for many football fans around the country.

Las Vegas is hosting the 2022 NFL draft from April 28 to April 30 and the first round on Thursday evening did not disappoint. It was full of trades, wide receivers and pass rushers.

The first five overall selections were defensive players, followed by a slew of offensive tackles and wide receivers taken off the board. It was a disappointing night for quarterbacks, however, as Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett was the only one selected in the first round by the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 20 overall.

In regards to players from Power Five conferences, it was a great night for the SEC and Big Ten, while the Big 12 found themselves on the losing end of the curve with zero selections.

Here’s a look at the conferences that produced at least one pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

SEC (12)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

No. 1: Travon Walker, DE, Georgia

No. 3: Derek Stingley, Jr, CB, LSU

No. 7: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

No. 9: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

No. 12: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

No. 13: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

No. 15: Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M

No. 18: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

No. 22: Quay Walker, LB, Georgia

No. 23: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

No. 28: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

No. 32: Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

Big Ten (7)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

No. 2: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

No. 10: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

No. 11: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

No. 16: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

No. 25: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

No. 30: George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue

No. 31: Daxton Hill, S, Michigan

ACC (4)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

No. 6: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

No. 17: Zion Johnson, G, Boston College

No. 20: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

No. 26: Jermaine Johnson, DE, Florida State

Pac-12 (4)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

No. 5: Kayvon, Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

No. 8: Drake London, WR, USC

No. 21: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

No. 27: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

AAC (2)

Story continues

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

No. 4: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

No. 24: Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa

Independent (1)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

No. 14: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

Missouri Valley (1)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

No. 19: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

Southern Conference (1)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

No. 29: Cole Strange, G, Chattanooga

1

1