How many picks the Bears have in the 2023 NFL Draft

At long last, the 2023 NFL Draft is here.

When the season wrapped, the Chicago Bears had the No. 1 overall pick.

It was an unexpected gift from former Bears head coach Lovie Smith. In the final game of the 2022 season, the Houston Texans shockingly beat the Indianapolis Colts thanks in part due to Smith's decision to go for a two-point conversion to get the win instead of an extra point to tie the game.

That win gave the Bears the worst record in the NFL and the No. 1 pick. And Lovie was fired for it.

But the Bears and general manager Ryan Poles traded that pick to Carolina Panthers for a haul of picks and wide receiver DJ Moore. One of those was Carolina's ninth-overall draft pick and the No. 61 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. It also includes a first-round pick in 2024, among others.

How many picks do the Bears have in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears have a total of 10 draft picks. The Bears have a single pick in the first and third rounds. They have two in the second round, two in the fourth, two in the fifth and two in the seventh.

The sixth-round is the lone without a Bears pick.

List of Chicago Bears 2023 NFL Draft picks

Here is a full list of the Bears' picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Round 1: No. 9 (from CAR)

Round 2: No. 53 (from BAL)

Round 2: No. 61 (from SF through CAR)

Round 3: No. 64

Round 4: No. 103

Round 4: No. 133 (from PHI)

Round 5: No. 136

Round 5: No. 148 (from NE through BAL)

Round 7: No. 218

Round 7: No. 258

The Bears received one extra pick in this year’s NFL draft on Thursday when the league announced which teams earned compensatory picks. The Bears were awarded an extra seventh round pick, No. 258 overall. It will be the second-to-last pick in the draft.

Compensatory picks, or comp picks, are awarded at the ends of rounds three through seven. The picks are awarded to teams who lost more impactful players in free agency than they gained in free agency in the previous offseason.

The Bears don’t have their own second round pick since they sent it to Pittsburgh in exchange for Chase Claypool part way through last season. Their sixth round pick belongs to the Dolphins due 2021’s Jakeem Grant trade.

This is Ryan Poles’ first draft with a first round pick. Last year he didn’t have one because the Bears sent the 2022 first rounder to the Giants in the move up to select Justin Fields. Poles’ first selection came at No. 39, where he picked Kyler Gordon.

Coverage of the 2023 NFL Draft begins on NBC Sports Chicago at 5 p.m. CT with Draft Night In Chicago: First Round Preview.

