How many people watched the prime time Oregon-Colorado game Saturday on ABC?

With Deion Sanders and Colorado coming to town, the No. 9 Oregon football team drew prime time billing, and numbers, when the Nielsen-measured television ratings were released Tuesday morning.

The Ducks and Buffaloes drew the most viewers on average so far this college football season, with a 5.2 rating and 10.03 million viewers on ABC. Ohio State’s blue-blood matchup and win against Notre Dame in South Bend on NBC averaged a 5.1 rating and 9.98 million viewers, making it easily the second-most watched game this season.

NBC’s caveat was that its streaming service, which isn’t calculated with the Nielsen ratings, drew 605,000, which would push the total viewership ahead of the Oregon-Colorado ratings.

The Oregon-Colorado game is the highest watched ABC game since Notre Dame and Ohio State played last season (10.53 million), and the network’s most-watched afternoon game since Oklahoma-Texas in 2018 (10.16 million).

The game topped a ranked SEC matchup on CBS between Alabama and Ole Miss by roughly 5.5 million viewers.

The ratings come to little surprise, with Sanders and the Buffaloes having now played in four of the top seven games this season, including a matchup against Colorado State on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. PT that drew over 9 million average viewers.

The Ducks will likely have drastically different ratings for their next game this week against Stanford on Pac-12 Networks at 3:30 p.m. PT.

