Many people will expect USC-Colorado to be a 100-point game

USC’s rivalry game against UCLA in 2022 was a 93-point game. The Trojans won 48-45. The Utah game in Salt Lake City in mid-October was an 85-point game. Utah won 43-42.

After Colorado won an 87-point season opener versus TCU (45-42), and after USC averaged 61 points in its first two games, we have to ask: How many points will be scored when USC plays Colorado on September 30 in Boulder?

We asked our Pac-12 panel where it would set the over-under for USC-Colorado.

Matt Wadleigh, Trojans and Buffaloes Wire: The Trojans’ defense isn’t very good, at least not yet, and this game in Boulder will have a ton of energy for the Buffs. Set the over under at 90.

Zachary Neel, Ducks Wire: I don’t trust either defense in this game to stop the opposing offense, so I think the O/U will be in the mid-to-high 70s. I might still take the over.

Matt Zemek, Trojans Wire: 90.5. USC is definitely scoring at least 50. Colorado might as well, but the Buffs might be a little spent after an emotional game in Oregon the previous week. USC’s secondary, however, has suffered some coverage busts early in the season. It’s hard to trust that either defense will make big plays in this game.

