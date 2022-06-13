How many passes has Texans QB Davis Mills thrown in team setting during OTAs?

The Houston Texans are committed to Davis Mills in 2022.

The Texans are willing to let the former 2021 third-round quarterback from Stanford take the first-team reps without any meaningful competition. As Mills has been getting most of the work, general manager Nick Caserio revealed just how many throws Mills has made to this point during organized team activities.

“I think he’s thrown — I mean, we went through the rep chart,” Caserio told Texans Radio play-by-play Marc Vandermeer and sideline reporter John Harris on June 10. “There’s been — he’s had almost 300 attempts, which is a lot of throws in the course of a spring. I’m talking about in a team setting, not throwing a bunch of routes. He’s taken a lot of throws against a lot of defense. You guys have been out at practice. We run almost 60 plays in a practice. That 60 plays — not all of them are passes — but you have 60 plays. You watch them. What happened on the play? What’s the coverage?”

Even though offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton plans to execute a relatively run-heavy offense, the team is still seeing how well Mills’ arm can hold up.

What the Texans are evaluating with Mills during OTAs is his decision-making.

Said Caserio: “I’d say this time of the year the quarterback, the things you can work on, are your decision-making, your anticipation and just trying to assimilate game situations. This situation comes up, how are we going to handle the situation? What’s the right throw versus, like, trying to do too much with the ball? And I think there have been some plays that have been a number of good plays, and there have been plays where you look and say, you know what, I’d like to have that back. Let’s go back and take a look at it and have a discussion. Here’s what happened. What did you see? Let’s make sure next time we do this.”

If Mills is getting that many throws, the Texans should have enough evidence as to whether he will need help from the run game or if Mills can handle the workload to move the offense.

