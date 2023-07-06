How many Packers make this list of greatest NFL players by jersey number?

Doug Farrar of Touchdown Wire took a stab at naming the best player in NFL history for each jersey number, and as you can imagine, a few Green Bay Packers made the cut.

Just how many? Here's a look at the players mentioned, as well as a couple Wisconsin ties. We tried something similar last year with a look at the best athletes in Wisconsin sports history by jersey number.

PHOTO BY: TOM LYNN / Quarterback Brett Favre at the line of scrimmage on January 6, 1996. The Packers beat the 49ers (27-17).

4: Brett Favre

Favre won a championship and defined a generation of Wisconsin sports, all while becoming the NFL's all-time leader in passing touchdowns and yards — even though he's currently embroiled in controversy.

5: Paul Hornung

The four-time NFL champion and NFL MVP could do it all, with 50 rushing touchdowns and 12 receiving, not to mention another five passing and 66 field goals.

31: Jim Taylor

The four-time NFL champion won an MVP and earned three first-team All-Pro selections in his Hall of Fame career. The fullback twice led the league in rushing touchdowns.

45: Emlen Tunnell

The Hall of Fame defensive back played for the Packers three years, making one of his nine Pro Bowls, though he spent most of his career with the New York Giants.

Green Bay Packers offensive guard Jerry Kramer and coach Vince Lombardi watch the Packers' defense against the San Francisco 49ers during their game at Milwaukee County Stadium on November 24, 1963. The Packers won 28-10.

64: Jerry Kramer

The five-time NFL champion and first-team All-Pro threw the famous block in the Ice Bowl. He's part of the all-decade team in the 1960s and a Hall of Famer.

83: Ted Hendricks

The linebacker was a first-team All-Pro in 1974, his one season with the Packers. He spent the rest of his Hall of Fame career with the Raiders and Colts.

Willie David was a defensive end for the Green Bay Packers. He helped the Packers win the first two Super Bowls and was elected. to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1981. 35mm film negative of Green Bay Packer Willie Davis. Date is 1965.

87: Willie Davis

The defensive end was a five-time first-team All-Pro and won two Super Bowls before earning a spot on the 1960s all-decade team. A Hall of Famer, Davis would almost certainly be the franchise's all-time sacks leader if the stat had been kept throughout his career.

90: Julius Peppers

The nine-time Pro Bowler and Defensive Player of the Year spent three seasons at defensive end with the Packers, with the rest of his career in Carolina and Chicago.

Reggie White played defensive end for the Green Bay Packers for six seasons, starting in 1993. He helped the Packers win a Super bowl in the 1996 season.

92: Reggie White

The Minister of Defense was a staple on the Packers team that won the Super Bowl after the 1996 season and went back to the Super Bowl in 1997. Even signing as a free agent changed the fortunes of a franchise that had been seen as "Siberia."

Other Wisconsin connections

00: Jim Otto

The Wausau native made 12 Pro Bowls playing from 1960 to 1974 as center for the Oakland Raiders.

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas (73) blocks Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs (55).

73: Joe Thomas

The University of Wisconsin and Brookfield Central alumnus made the Pro Bowl each of his first 10 years in the league, all with Cleveland, and will enter the Hall of Fame this summer.

Green Bay Packers linebacker coach Kevin Greene is shown before their game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, December 9, 2012 at Lambeau Field.

91: Kevin Greene

The Steelers legendary linebacker was an assistant coach for the Packers during the team's run to the Super Bowl after the 2010 season.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates after rushing for a first down during the fourth quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Others named honorable mention

3: Russell Wilson, Jan Stenerud

9: Tony Romo

11: Ernie Nevers

12: Aaron Rodgers (Tom Brady took the top spot)

14: Don Hutson, Curly Lambeau (Dan Fouts took the top spot)

15: Bart Starr (Patrick Mahomes took the top spot)

17: Davante Adams

21: Charles Woodson

23: Troy Vincent

24: Willie Wood

26: Herb Adderley

30: Clarke Hinkle

38: Arnie Herber, Tramon Williams

40: Elroy Hirsch

42: Darren Sharper

44: Bobby Dillon

51: Jim Ringo

52: Mike Webster, Clay Matthews

62: Guy McIntyre

63: Jeff Saturday

66 : Ray Nitschke (Alan Faneca took the top spot)

69: David Bakhtiari

74: Henry Jordan

75: Forrest Gregg (Joe Greene took the top spot)

80: James Lofton

83: John Jefferson

84: Sterling Sharpe

87: Dave Casper

89: Dave Robinson

90 : T.J. Watt

99: J.J. Watt (Aaron Donald took the top spot)

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: These Packers appear on list of greatest NFL players by jersey number