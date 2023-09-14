How many Pac-12 teams will be in US LBM Coaches Poll at the end of the season?

The Week 2 edition of the US LBM Coaches Poll involved significant movement from a few teams. Texas surging and Alabama tumbling were obvious products of the Longhorns’ win in Tuscaloosa this past Saturday.

How will the season-ending US LBM Coaches Poll look, compared to what we see in front of us in Week 2? Here in Pac-12 country, we are wondering — along with our Pac-12 experts from Buffaloes Wire and Ducks Wire — how many Pac-12 teams will be in the final US LBM Coaches Poll after the bowls. It’s a very interesting and timely question to ask, given the significant Pac-12 presence in the top 25 right now.

Here’s what our Pac-12 experts had to say:

DON SMALLEY, DUCKS WIRE

Oct 17, 2015; Pullman Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

How many Pac-12 teams will be in the final US LBM Coaches Poll after the bowls? Let’s go with six: USC, Oregon, Utah, Washington, OSU and WSU. It’s really too bad this is the last Pac-12 season. It’s looking like a barnburner.

ZACHARY NEEL, DUCKS WIRE

Nov 19, 2022; Eugene. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

That’s a good question. I think at the end of the year, we will see five teams, maybe six at the most, make the US LBM Coaches Poll. Ultimately, these teams are going to beat up on each other throughout the season and give the conference more losses at the top than it really deserves.

MATT WADLEIGH, TROJANS AND BUFFALOES WIRE

Sep 2, 2023; Los Angeles. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This is a long season, and I envision Washington State and UCLA struggling a bit by season’s end. The other six teams: Colorado USC, Oregon, Oregon State, Washington, and Utah, are all likely top-25 teams. My final answer is six teams with Utah making the cut.

MATT ZEMEK, TROJANS WIRE

Sep 2, 2023; Pasadena Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Six: USC, Washington, Oregon, Utah, Oregon State, and Washington State. The top five teams in the Pac-12 all appear to be legitimately strong. Utah and Oregon surviving early road tests should go a long way toward ensuring a top-25 ranking at the end of the season. A minimum 9-3 record for each of these teams — with the possible exception of Wazzu — should put them in the season-ending US LBM Coaches Poll. They’re all on course to win nine games, though the season is early.

Why not seven? UCLA is not yet a team I trust. San Diego State barely beat Idaho State in Week 1. UCLA hammering the Aztecs was and is very predictable. Colorado, though an overachiever, will lose at least five games this season. That won’t be enough to stay in the top 25 at season’s end.

