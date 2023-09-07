How many Pac-12 Heisman Trophy finalists will there be in 2023?

It’s a simple question, but an irresistible and compelling one: How many Heisman Trophy finalists will the Pac-12 have in the 2023 college football season?

Here’s what our Pac-12 panel had to say:

Matt Wadleigh, Trojans and Buffaloes Wire: There’s a scenario where the Pac-12 has five Heisman finalists: Shedeur, Travis Hunter, Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix, and Caleb Williams. Right now, it’s Caleb’s award for the taking.

Zachary Neel, Ducks Wire: How many finalists are there in any given year, four? I’d give two to the Pac-12. We have to remember that this conference is going to cannibalize itself throughout the season, so some of these QBs are going to lose a bit of luster.

Matt Zemek, Trojans Wire: At least two. Caleb Williams is lock city USA. Chances are that Michael Penix or Bo Nix, one of the two, will join him. Getting three Pac-12 Heisman candidates will depend on Shedeur Sanders or Travis Hunter being able to sustain an elite level of performance through a full season. Will they hit a wall?

