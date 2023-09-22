How many Ohio State football fans will travel for game at Notre Dame?

A large contingent of Ohio State fans is expected for Saturday night’s game at Notre Dame.

Vivid Seats, a ticket and resale website, projects the crowd at Notre Dame Stadium to be made up of 40% Buckeyes fans. The site says it uses an algorithm with proprietary data for its “Fan Forecast.”

The capacity at the stadium is 80,795, meaning there could be around 32,000 fans wearing scarlet and gray in the stands.

While the Buckeyes often have thousands of fans traveling for away games, the trip to South Bend is a rare one in addition to being a matchup of unbeaten teams ranked in the top-10 of the polls. Ohio State has only twice visited Notre Dame with previous games in 1996 and 1936.

The teams met in Columbus last September for the first contest in the home-and-home series with the Buckeyes winning, 21-10.

The novelty of a game at Notre Dame, one of the most tradition-rich programs in the sport, has often led to waves of visiting fans descending upon northwest Indiana.

When Georgia made its first trip in 2017, it was estimated it had around 40,000 fans.

