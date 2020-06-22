How many numbers has each NFL team retired? Here's a look at all 32 franchises

Over the weekend, the Redskins decided to retire Bobby Mitchell's No. 49. He becomes just the second player in the organization's 88-year history to receive that honor, joining Sammy Baugh, whose No. 33 has long been untouched.

Now, some, including NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay, are calling for the the same to be done for Sean Taylor. Beyond Taylor, other legends - such as Darrell Green, John Riggins and Sonny Jurgensen - have supporters saying they deserve the distinction as well.

As those debates carry on, it feels worthwhile to look around at the rest of the league and see how many numbers the other 31 franchises have retired, just for comparison's sake, if nothing else.

So, here's a summary of what the NFL's non-Burgundy and Gold organizations have done when it comes to making digits off limits (thanks to Pro Football Reference for the info). As you'll see, the Redskins, with their pair, are near the very bottom in this practice.

NFC East

Redskins - 2

Cowboys - 0 (which is also the same amount of fans who were sad to watch Jason Garrett leave)

Eagles - 9 (Donovan McNabb is one. No word yet on if the Redskins will follow Philly's lead on their end with McNabb)

Giants - 11 (with Eli Manning apparently set to make it 12, and Michael Strahan ready to go soon after that)

NFC North

Packers - 6

Bears - 14 (Mike Ditka, known for his work in Kicking and Screaming with Will Ferrell, is one)

Vikings - 6 (Adrian Peterson will surely join that group at some point, right? He has to)

Lions - 6

NFC West

Rams - 8

Cardinals - 5

49ers - 12 (Jerry Rice made it? Really? Pretty loose restrictions out there in San Fran)

Seahawks - 5 (THEY LEGIT RETIRED NO. 12 FOR "THE FANS." A LOT OF PEOPLE PROBABLY ALREADY KNEW THAT, BUT FOR THOSE WHO DIDN'T UNTIL NOW, HOW LAME IS THAT?)

NFC South

Bucs - 3

Panthers - 1 (it belongs to Sam Mills, who is now coaching Washington's defensive linemen)

Saints - 2

Falcons - 4

AFC East

Patriots - 7 (no retired hoodies in New England, by the way... yet)

Dolphins - 3

Jets - 5

Bills - 3

AFC North

Steelers - 2 (which feels wildly low)

Ravens - 0

Bengals - 1

Browns - 5

AFC West

Chargers - 4 (they should retire LaDainian Tomlinson's visor in addition to his number, that thing was sweeeeeeeet)

Raiders - 0

Broncos - 3

Chiefs - 10 (may as well save everyone some time and just add Patrick Mahomes to the list now)

AFC South

Texans - 0

Jaguars - 0

Colts - 8

Titans - 8 (for a team that employed Jeff Fisher for so long, 8 feels like an appropriate number)

