We're not always going to be right with predictions -- just ask NFL Network's Adam Rank. Before the 2019 season began, he had the 49ers finishing the season with a 3-13 record. Of course, the 49ers did the exact opposite, going 13-3 and winning the NFC West.

Don't worry, he admitted he was wrong ... multiple times ... so let's leave that alone. Plus, he wasn't the only one across the football media world who had the team doing poorly.

On a recent episode of ESPN's "Get Up," the panel gave their predictions to which team they believed would win Saturday's NFC divisional-round playoff game between the 49ers and the Minnesota Vikings.

If you didn't know, the 49ers would go on to defeat the Vikings 27-10 in dominant fashion.

This was who the ESPN panel selected:

I feel like these people should consult with @adamrank pic.twitter.com/6jAxtOxIM6 — Laura Britt (@Laura_Britt_) January 10, 2020

As you can see, none of the analysts believed the 49ers would win.

During another segment on NFL Network, analyst Gregg Rosenthal mentioned the 49ers were the type of team to have a strong regular season but lose it all come playoff time:

Wonder how they're feeling right about now ...

Many NFL analysts didn't believe 49ers would beat Vikings in playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area