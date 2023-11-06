How many NCAA Tournament teams will the Pac-12 create this basketball season?

As the Pac-12’s last basketball season begins, we’re all wondering if the conference, which put UCLA in the 2021 Final Four and Oregon in the 2017 Final Four, has one last bit of magic to offer in March Madness. Arizona, UCLA, and USC are all viewed as teams which have a chance to make a deep NCAA Tournament run this season. Colorado and Oregon might be in that category as well. The conventional wisdom is that the Pac-12 will get at least five teams into the Big Dance this season, but one wonders if a sixth or seventh team can enter the mix and give this conference even more depth when the brackets are revealed on Selection Sunday.

We asked our Pac-12 basketball panel how many NCAA Tournament teams the Pac-12 will get this season, and which ones.

Matt Zemek:

FIve – Oregon, UCLA, Colorado, USC, Arizona

Zachary Neel: I think you get six teams, ASU/UO/CU/UCLA/AZ/USC

Matt Wadleigh: I have five tourney teams, but MAYBE six: Sun Devils, USC, UCLA, Arizona, and Colorado. Oregon is on the fence.

Don Smalley: My top five — Arizona, UCLA, USC, Oregon, Colorado — with Utah on the bubble.

