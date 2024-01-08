How many national championships does Washington football have? Revisiting Huskies' history

Washington football faces off against Michigan in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday, looking to make history.

A win vs. the top-ranked Wolverines would result in several firsts: It would not only be Washington's first championship of the College Football Playoff era, but also the Pac-12's. Moreover, a victory would give the Huskies (14-0, 9-0 in Pac-12 play) their first national title by way of a championship game.

But a victory wouldn't mark the program's first national title.

And, while Washington doesn't have the same storied success that Michigan boasts, the two programs do have some shared commonalities heading into Monday's game: The Wolverines likewise have never played in a national championship game, and are looking for their first title since the 1990s (even though their last national title was more recent than the Huskies).

With that, here's a look at Washington's national title history heading into the College Football Playoff national championship game:

How many national championships does Washington have?

Washington has two claimed national championships, including a joint title with Miami in 1991.

Washington's first claimed national championship came in 1960, and was awarded by the Helms Athletic Foundation. The Huskies finished with a 10-1 record under coach Jim Owens, beating a Minnesota team that had already been voted the AP national champion 17-7 in the Rose Bowl (at the time, polls determined national champions before bowl games).

The Huskies only claimed the 1960 national championship — and had a trophy built for the honor — in 2007.

The 1991 Huskies squad is perhaps the most dominant squad the university has ever put together, going 12-0 under coach Don James, defeating Michigan 34-14 in the Rose Bowl and finishing No. 1 in the Coaches Poll, at the time administered by USA TODAY and CNN. However, the likewise-undefeated Miami Hurricanes won the won the AP poll by four votes (Washington took the Coaches Poll by nine).

When was Washington football's last national championship?

Washington's last national championship was its joint title with Miami in 1991. Washington finished with wins over the following ranked opponents:

No. 9 Nebraska

No. 7 Cal

No. 4 Michigan (Rose Bowl)

The 1991 Huskies produced 11 players who were later selected in the 1992 NFL Draft, led by Lombardi Award and Outland Trophy winner Steve Emtman at No. 1 overall. Cornerback Dana Hall was also selected in the first round.

Washington national championship history

Although Washington has two claimed national championships, the Huskies also have three unclaimed titles, as selected by NCAA-designated "major selectors" in 1984 and 1990. Sportswriter Bill Libby also selected the 1910 team in his book "Champions of College Football."

Here's a list of Washington's claimed and unclaimed titles, along with their corresponding record and the major selectors of that specific year:

1960 (10-1) : Helms Athletic Foundation

1991 (12-0) : USA Today/CNN Coaches' Poll, United Press International/National Football Foundation, Football Writers Association of America, Billingsley Report

1910 (6-0) : Bill Libby

1984 (11-1) : Berryman (QPRS) System, Football News, National Championship Foundation (co-champions)

1990 (10-2): Rothman (FACT) System (Four co-champions)

