How many more teams could enter the Sean Payton sweepstakes? There’s a lot on the line for some squads in this weekend’s playoff games, and the New Orleans Saints could begin fielding calls from a variety of rival franchises if their postseason plans go awry.

It probably wouldn’t shock anyone if the Los Angeles Chargers or Dallas Cowboys got in the mix, given how much smoke has surrounded Payton’s links to both of those teams over the last few years. At the same time, there are some dark horses in the mix, too, like the Miami Dolphins (who were inflicted with heavy NFL sanctions for tampering with Payton before).

And if Sean McVay steps down as Los Angeles Rams coach, as seems to be in the forecast, aggressive-minded general manager Les Snead could give New Orleans a call. Some teams that are already working to fill vacancies appear to be out of the running, like the division-rival Carolina Panthers and chronically mismanaged Indianapolis Colts.

So if more teams do throw their hats in the ring, they might emerge from this group. Here’s what each of them has to work with in terms of draft capital, 2023 salary cap space, general manager, and their current coaching situation:

Los Angeles Chargers

Head coach: Brandon Staley (19-15 since 2021)

General manager: Tom Telesco (since 2013)

2023 salary cap space (projected): -$10.4 million

Upcoming draft picks (2023 slots estimated):

2023 Round 1, Pick 25

2023 Round 2, Pick 57

2023 Round 3, Pick 89

2023 Rounds 4, 5, 6 (via Chicago Bears), 7

2024 Rounds 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7

2025 Rounds 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7

It won’t take much for the Chargers to reach salary cap compliance, and Telesco is one of the more-experienced executives around the league, so this is a good opportunity for Payton if it opens up. And that’s before we get into Justin Herbert, who is one of the most exciting young quarterbacks around the league. It’s no surprise that Payton has been eyeing this job for so long. Staley overcame a lot of adversity to reach the playoffs, but a swift exit and the possibility of hiring a Super Bowl-winning coach might sway ownership into making a move.

Dallas Cowboys

Head coach: Mike McCarthy (30-20 since 2020)

General manager: Jerry Jones (since 1989)

2023 salary cap space (projected): $5.5 million

Upcoming draft picks (2023 slots estimated):

2023 Round 1, Pick 26

2023 Round 2, Pick 58

2023 Round 3, Pick 90

2023 Rounds 4, 5, 7

2024 Rounds 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 (via Las Vegas Raiders)

2025 Rounds 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7

Could Jones finally get Payton? He’s been dancing around the issue for years, and back-to-back embarrassments in the playoffs might undue all the goodwill McCarthy has cultivated. Especially if the prospect of Payton going to an in-state rival and potentially winning a Super Bowl someday with the Houston Texans is in the cards. Jones has continued to publicly give McCarthy his support, but this isn’t going away.

Los Angeles Rams

Head coach: Sean McVay (60-38 since 2017)

General manager: Les Snead (since 2012)

2023 salary cap space (projected): -$9.1 million

Upcoming draft picks (2023 slots estimated):

2023 Round 2, Pick 37

2023 Round 3, Pick 70

2023 Rounds 6, 7

2024 Rounds 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 6 (via Denver Broncos)

2025 Rounds 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7

They don’t have a first round pick to trade this year, but next season’s selection is on the table. And the Rams are expecting to receive multiple compensatory picks in rounds five and six this year, so they can pad out a package with those late-round assets. That’s all assuming McVay does step down from the head coach position, which is widely expected. Snead is just as aggressive a team-builder as Payton and it’s easy to imagine those two working together. If the Chargers job doesn’t open up, this would be a way for Payton to stay in L.A.

Mike McDaniel

Head coach: Mike McDaniel (9-8 since 2022)

General manager: Chris Grier (since 2016)

2023 salary cap space (projected): -$5.7 million

Upcoming draft picks (2023 slots estimated):

2023 Round 2, Pick 53

2023 Round 3, Pick 84

2023 Round 7

2024 Rounds 1, 2, 5, 6, 7

2025 Rounds 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7

The cupboard is pretty bare in Miami, right? And the long-term health of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is under question after a series of concussions sidelined him this season. But like the Rams, the Dolphins could offer their first round pick in 2024 plus some mid-round picks to match what the Saints are seeking. They tried hard to recruit Payton in the past (too hard; that tampering violation cost them this year’s first rounder) and could try again if their season ends this weekend, with McDaniel having lost five of his last six games before knocking off the New York Jets (by an 11-6 margin) to qualify for the postseason.

