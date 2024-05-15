How many miles will Titans travel in 2024?

The amount of miles a team has to travel can often be overlooked as a factor in any given season. Granted, nobody is going to fully blame all issues on that, but a lot of travel can create extra wear and tear. With that in mind, it’s worth taking a look at how many miles the Tennessee Titans will have to travel in 2024.

Thanks to Bill Speros of Bookies.com, we know that the Titans will travel 13,311 miles in 2024, the seventh-fewest in the NFL, the fourth-fewest in the AFC and the second-fewest in the AFC South.

This is a decrease from the amount of miles the Titans traveled in 2023, when they went 17,022 miles, which was the 14th-fewest in the league.

Here’s a reminder of who the Titans are facing in 2024:

Home: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New York Jets

Away: Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, Washington Commanders

As we await the 2024 schedule to be officially revealed, we do know at least one game for the Titans. Interestingly enough, they will travel to Chicago to take on the Bears in Week 1, according to Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report. Of course, that will be the debut of Caleb Williams, this year’s No. 1 overall pick.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire