How many men's Final Fours has Alabama made? Crimson Tide March Madness history

When fans of Alabama athletics, most think of the Crimson Tide football team. The team has won 12 national championships, including three College Football Playoff titles, and spent the most weeks ever ranked at No. 1.

The men's basketball team has been less fortunate in its search for championships. Since its first appearance in 1975, it has made the NCAA Tournament 25 times but has never appeared in the national championship game.

By comparison, the Southeastern Conference's most successful men's basketball team, Kentucky, has eight national championships and has been to 17 Final Fours.

Here's everything to know about the Alabama basketball's championship history:

Alabama coach Nate Oats talks with forward Sam Walters (24) and guard Mark Sears (1) during their game against North Carolina in the semifinals of the West Regional of the 2024 NCAA men's tournament at Crypto.com Arena.

How many Final Fours has Alabama been to?

The Crimson Tide will be making their first appearance in the Final Four and will take on top-ranked Connecticut in one of the national semifinals. The Huskies have won each of its four tournament games by an average of 27.5 points.

Alabama's only other Elite Eight appearance prior to the 2023-24 season came in 2004 when they lost to UConn, which went on to win the national championship.

How many conference titles has Alabama won?

The basketball team has won regular-season Southeastern Conference titles and the conference tournament nine times. In 2023, Alabama won the regular season championship and the conference tournament, earning the No. 1 seed in the South Region. They lost in the Sweet 16 to San Diego State.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Alabama men's basketball Final Four, championship history explained