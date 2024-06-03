Here’s how many home runs Bengals players hit at celebrity softball game

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson just hosted his celebrity softball game over the weekend and had a huge turnout from the team.

While first-round rookie Amarius Mims stole the show with a one-handed home run, it was long-snapper Cal Adomitis taking home the crown in the home run derby.

In the charity game itself, though, kicker Evan McPherson paced all players in home runs, with these players hitting multiple, per Pro Football Network’s Jay Morrison:

Evan McPherson (3)

Shawn Williams (2)

Joe Bachie (2)

DJ Turner (2)

Other notables such as Wilson himself, plus Cam Taylor-Britt and Germaine Pratt, to name a few, hit home runs as well.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire